Dortmund director confirms Man United talks with Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho's representatives met with Manchester United earlier this year, according to Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc.

The 19-year-old had been strongly linked with a move to United, as they looked to solve their right-wing problem.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side couldn't negotiate a deal to bring him to Old Trafford and Sancho remained in Germany.

"A meeting did take place."

In August, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke revealed that he had received an approach for Sancho from a "super club."

Despite the interest, Zorc confirmed that Dortmund had no intention of selling the teenager and Sancho wanted to stay at the club.

"A hot topic right now is Sancho and Manchester United," Zorc said in the Amazon Prime documentary 'Inside Borussia Dortmund'.

"Both his discussions with the club and mine with the agent, a meeting did take place. Manchester United invited the consultant.

"According to what I know, the consultant told the club that no matter how much money they offer, we won't let him go this summer.

"The player also has no intention of taking that step this summer [2019]."

Sancho has just under three years remaining on his Dortmund contract after signing an extension in 2018.

Breakthrough season

Sancho was previously at Manchester City's academy, but he decided to leave in search of first-team football.

He completed his £7 million move to Dortmund in 2017, and his stock has continued to rise ever since.

The former City youngster shot to prominence last season after scoring 13 times and making 19 assists in all competitions.

Sancho has two goals in three league appearances for Dortmund so far this campaign, and he is joint-top of the 2019/20 Bundesliga assists chart.

The teenager continued his meteoric rise by scoring his first two goals for England in their 5-3 win over Kosovo on Tuesday night.