Manchester United summer transfer plans revealed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly prioritised four positions to strengthen during his first transfer window as Manchester United manager.

A substantial rebuild is required at Old Trafford if Man United are to achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League next season and Solskjaer is expected to be backed this summer.

According to BBC Sport correspondent David Ornstein, United view the full-back, centre-back, central midfield and winger positions as priorities going into the transfer window opening on Thursday.

Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on United's radar along with Premier League champions Manchester City, however, the Red Devils are keen to develop young duo Diogo Dalot and Ethan Laird.

Solskjaer is also a big fan of Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly, however, the Serie A club's valuation is very high and, with a few years left on his current contract, there is no pressure to sell.

United are said to be interested in bringing in a more youthful option than the 27-year-old to fill the role and make it their own, or look further for experienced options.

Further up the pitch, United have recently been linked with AS Monaco's Youri Tielemans, but the club's plans will ultimately depend on Paul Pogba's situation.

The big name at the top of many supporters' wish-lists though, is Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho, who moved to the Bundesliga from Man City in 2017.

Sancho is thought to be among United's top targets and Old Trafford would be the 19-year-old's preference if he was to return to English football ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

A couple of months ago, Sancho's summer arrival seemed 'nailed on', but the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League has thrown a spanner in the works.

The dynamic right winger doesn't want to join an unstable club and wants to win things, which has caused a 'never say never' attitude over a potential deal.

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are other interested suitors and a deal would likely cost in excess of £100m, so it's certainly one to watch once the window opens.