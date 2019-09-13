Aberdeen vs St Johnstone Preview: Dons look to build on County win

Aberdeen welcome St Johnstone to Pittodrie on Saturday as they look to garner some momentum after the international break.

Tommy Wright's St Johnstone have had a miserable start to the season, but can take some solace from the fact that they did win on their last visit to the Granite City, with a 2-0 victory last December.

Form guide

Aberdeen have had a slow start to their Premiership campaign with two wins from their four games, but come into tomorrow's encounter on the back of a convincing 3-0 victory over Ross County.

The Reds looked very assured in the final third that day, with new signing Ryan Hedges playing a starring role.

Manager Derek McInnes knows that three points is a must, with tough away trips to Livingston and Hearts (in the Betfred Cup) and Rangers on the horizon.

In stark contrast, St Johnstone are still looking for their first league win this season. The Perth outfit have already conceded 12 goals so far, including a 7-0 loss against Celtic on the opening day.

Wright's success during his six-year tenure have been built on a solid defence, and he will be fully aware that he needs to sort out their defensive frailties in order for his side to start picking up more points.

Team news

Aberdeen were dealt a horrific blow on Thursday with the news that young winger Scott Wright will likely be out for the rest of the season after picking up a cruciate injury in training.

However, defender Shay Logan and midfielder Dean Campbell have returned to full training and are expected to feature. Winger Connor McLennan will be brimming with confidence after his two goals helped Scotland's under-21 side to a 2-1 win in a European Championship qualifier in Croatia earlier in the week, and will also hope to be involved.

Saints gaffer Wright has the luxury of being able to pick from a fully fit squad tomorrow, with midfielder Liam Craig the only absentee.

New loan signings Anthony Ralston and Jason Holt who have arrived from Celtic and Rangers respectively, could be in line to make their club debuts.

Striker Stevie May will also be hoping to mark his return to Pittodrie with a goal after Aberdeen let him go earlier this summer following two disappointing seasons in the North East.

"Every game presents a different challenge"

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Aberdeen manager McInnes said he expects a difficult afternoon for his team on Saturday, but is confident that they can build on the Ross County win.

He said: "Every game presents a different challenge. For us we want a similar type of approach, in terms of trying to be braver with our work, more positive with our work, more aggressive with our work, more movement in the forward areas, more crosses in the box, better at set plays as we were in that game.

“All in all a lot of what we were asking and looking for the team against Ross County we got and hopefully we get a similar type of performance and hopefully a similar result."

Tommy Wright is confident that despite their poor start, his side are raring to go following the break between fixtures.

Speaking to the official club website, he said: "We know about the international breaks well in advance so we are always prepared and plan ahead.

"After any break the players just want to get back out there and we're raring to go for the game against what is a good Aberdeen team.

"Any time you play Derek's side you know you're going to have to play well to get the win but we've done it before at Pittodrie and if we put in a good performance then I'm sure we can get a result."

A triumphant return?

Former Dons striker Stevie May also spoke to the club about his return to Pittodrie, and how a win could kickstart their season.

He said: "I'm really looking forward to it and obviously there's an extra wee incentive in it for me going up against my former club.

"Hopefully I'll be involved from the start but that's the Manager's decision. There's strong competition in the attacking areas but if I'm called upon I'll be ready to go.

"The Club has had some good results in recent years against Aberdeen so there's no reason why we can't do well there again this season. We have good players and we're relishing the prospect of getting all three points tomorrow."