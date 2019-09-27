Crystal Palace vs Norwich City: The team that can't score; The side who won't defend

A contrast of styles, a disparity of strengths. Compact in defence versus overzealous, almost self-destructing, attack. A tough one to call.

Destination? Selhurst Park - a fortress, almost. Just one goal conceded, only two scored. Palace are not here to be glitzy. Five games unbeaten on home turf.

Batten down the hatches

Press, aggress, duel. Defending their territory with a triumvirate of combative veterans - Cheikhou Kouyaté, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur - impenetrable. Until Spurs.

The diamond is yet to shine. Wilf Zaha - 0 goals, 0 assists, 475 minutes played. One strike in 18 home league appearances. Rough.

Is this the time to glisten, running against a rusty defensive unit?

Undefeated in 14 of 15 home matches against the visitors. Almost a full strength squad. Time to lock and load.

But slow starters - a chess-like approach - no goals in the opening 30 minutes anywhere during this campaign.

Men down

The arrivals come to South London with a limp. Hard work of City, undone by Burnley - a side with a not too dissimilar disposition to Palace.

Just one goal on the road and a record number of goals shipped from six games. An unhealthy return in the capital - 19 top-flight games without success.

A squad depleted - two goalkeepers possibly out. Old hand Michael McGovern could get the nod. Max Aarons returns but the defensive line has been ravaged through battle - no Timm Klose or Christoph Zimmermann.

Four midfielders out - a chance for the youngsters in the squad? Batten down the hatches? A leaf from their rivals? No. This side is stubborn.

The Finnish firepower remains. Involved in eight of their nine league goals. A machine gun. 36% of his sides' shots. No comparison in the division.

Favourites?

The battle lines have been drawn. Two clubs involved in more goals per game than Norwich. No sides with less goalmouth action than Palace. A goal fest? A damp squid?

The results are rich. A trench drawn between survival and relegation. A healthy end to the month.

The veteran versus the young pretender, nay, the young achiever thus far. Hodgson versus Farke. Defence versus attack.