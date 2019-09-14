Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace: Spurs destroy Eagles with a scintillating first half display

Tottenham Hotspur returned to their very best with a dominant 4-0 win at home to Crystal Palace, the team they faced in the very first fixture at the new stadium.

A Heung-Min Son double accompanied by a goal from Erik Lamela and a Patrick Van Aanholt own goal gave Spurs the three points in what turned out to be something of a training ground session.

The North London side led by four at half-time and frustrated Wilfried Zaha and his Palace teammates with a stubborn defensive display. They even conserved their energy ahead of their midweek Champions League fixture against Olympiakos with a comfortable passing display in the second half.

Story of the game

Tottenham flew out of the blocks straight away from kick-off and didn't look back under the North London sunshine.

Son opened the scoring in the tenth minute after a chipped ball over the top of Mamadou Sakho by Toby Alderweireld, which the Korean capitalised on by cutting inside and striking it back across goal - giving Vicente Guaita no chance.

Spurs added a second just ten minutes later as Serge Aurier found himself free on the right side where he drove to the by-line and sent in a teasing cross - which was diverted by Van Aanholt into his own net.

Aurier found himself involved again just two minutes later as once again he was found free on the right side before sending a delicious cross to the back post where Son was there to volley home.

The scoring was completed by Lamela in the 42nd minute following fantastic work from Harry Kane who took on Sakho and beat him for pace before sending a cross across goal which Lamela tucked home for the fourth.

Spurs had multiple chances in the second half to add a fifth, with Son, Eriksen and Lamela all missing chances and Aurier also was denied a goal after his vicious shot, which was destined for the back of the net, was blocked.

Key takeaways

Spurs back to their best

It's been a long time coming for Spurs and their supporters but finally they look back to their scintillating best which the league has been so used to seeing over the past five years or so. The confidence was flowing and that was evident in the quick one-two one touch passing and the confidence to find their teammates in small pockets of space but further upfield.

Wilfried Zaha targeted again

Three Spurs players found themselves in the book following fouls on the Ivorian winger, who was Palace's most threatening player all game, however there could have been a few more. It's becoming a trend in the Premier League for opposition players to pull back Zaha before he can accelerate forward - do more yellow cards need to be dished out for these offences?

Harry Kane - the best striker in the world for passing?

Something that Spurs fans and England fans are becoming used to seeing - Kane's outrageous range of passing and accuracy behind it too. On multiple occasions did the England captain find himself with a bit of space out wide before unleashing an unbelievable pass out wide, or even find himself in a tight space but still find an incredible through ball. There is truly no striker in the world that can match his passing ability.

Tanguy Ndombele lacking match fitness

Tottenham's record signing Tanguy Ndombele has quickly become a fan favourite among the fans, but after suffering a thigh injury a few weeks ago, the Frenchman has missed a few games and it was clear he was struggling for match fitness after he came on. The 22-year-old coasted around the pitch looking tired - however still showed signs of promise with the occasional rapid change of pace and flashy skill or fancy dribbling. Once Spurs get him fully fit, Ndombele will surely impress even more.

Benteke not reliable off the bench for Palace

It's no surprise that Jordan Ayew was given the nod to lead the Palace line today after his impressive run of form, however it looks like he will be relied on heavily for the goals this year as Christian Benteke once again failed to impress off the bench. The Belgian striker was presented with a couple of chances towards the end of the game that he should have buried - but unfortunately for Palace there was nothing to show for his chances as Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham net kept a comfortable clean sheet.