International Break: Which Villans are away on duty?

A total of nine Villa players have been called up to their respective nations, including that of Tyrone Mings and Tom Heaton retaining their places with England.

Ahead of two EURO 2020 qualifying games in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, Mings is set to win his first cap for the Three Lions. Gareth Southgate twice named him amongst the substitutes for ties against Bulgaria and Kosovo last month.

Likewise, Heaton is looking to claim England's number one jersey after Jordan Pickford came under scrutiny for conceding 13 goals in his last six Premier League starts with struggling Everton.

England can qualify for next year's European Championships before another International break next month as they visit Prague and Sofia with an aim to add to their so-far perfect record. They've beaten all four of their fellow Group A nations, scoring 19 goals in that time.

Home Nations

Embed from Getty Images It's not that simple for their neighbouring nations Scotland, Ireland or Wales who have included one Villa man each in their quest for qualification.

John McGinn will travel with Scotland to face current Group B runners-up Russia in Moscow before they host San Marino at Hampden Park.

McGinn registered his first goal for his nation in a defeat to Thursday's opponents Russia. Stanislav Cherchesov's team are unbeaten against the Scots in the three meetings.

Conor Hourihane will look to continue his impressive form as he is set to make his 13th appearance for Ireland in Georgia. Sitting comfortably at the top of Group D, Mick McCarthy will look to maintain his unbeaten start to qualifying in Geneva as Switzerland welcome Ireland to a city of great beauty.

Wales are contesting the final qualifying place in Group E, with a trip to Slovakia on the horizon before a crunch game at home to leaders Croatia. Neil Taylor is in line to earn his 43rd Welsh cap.

Around the Globe

Fresh from sealing the 5-1 win over Norwich at the weekend, Brazil U23 captain Douglas Luiz will fly to Recife on Brazil's eastern coast to face Venezuela and Japan. Luiz has made more than ten appearances at various youth levels for his nation.

Trezeguet has once more been called up to the Egyptian national side, who face Botswana in a firefly in Cairo next Monday. The Pharaohs' recently appointed new boss Hossam El-Badry to guide them into AFCON 2020 qualifying.

Elsewhere, Villa goalkeepers Lovre Kalinic and Orjan Nyland are also gearing up to international duty for Croatia and Norway respectively.

Notable Omissions

Jack Grealish and Bjorn Engels have both missed out on their first senior call ups.

The two have showed strong early season form under Dean Smith, who handed Grealish captaincy last season and signed Engels from Reims for £8m. Southgate and Roberto Martinez will be keeping a close eye on this pair throughout the season.

Here's the full list:

Brazil U23: Douglas Luiz

Croatia: Lovre Kalinic

Egypt: Mahmoud Trezeguet

England: Tyrone Mings, Tom Heaton

Ireland: Conor Hourihane

Norway: Orjan Nyland

Scotland: John McGinn

Wales: Neil Taylor