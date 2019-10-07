Gary Neville explains why Manchester United 'deserve' struggles

Gary Neville has blamed the Manchester United board for the club's on-field woes.

United were once the most dominant force in English football, but they have endured mixed fortunes since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

The former full-back believes that their problems over the past six years are down to poor recruitment and mismanagement at boardroom level.

United's struggles

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has come under increasing pressure after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat away at Newcastle on Sunday.

The Red Devils have now made their worst start to a league campaign in 30 years and are currently 12th in the table.

After their loss at St James' Park, Solskjaer has also gone 11 consecutive away games without a win.

The Norwegian's position could come under threat if United lose against Liverpool.

'They have cocked it up'

Solskjaer is the fourth permanent manager to take charge since Ferguson retired in 2013.

The 46-year-old has followed David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho in the United hot seat.

However, Neville insists that the managers aren't solely to blame for United's struggles.

"United are getting the pain they deserve for poor decisions at board level," he told Sky Sports.

"They have cocked it up. They have cocked it up, they are responsible for this. Poor recruitment, poor selection of managers, going with them and then pulling off them.

"Van Gaal won the FA Cup and then they sacked him. Jose Mourinho they sacked him after two and a half years when they had given him a contract six months before."

Backing Solskjaer

Solskjaer has attempted to change United's transfer strategy by targeting young and promising British players.

The manager signed Harry Maguire, Aaron-Wan Bissaka and Daniel James before sanctioning the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

Neville insists that United now have to show some patience and give Solskjaer time as he tries to turn things around at Old Trafford.

"They have now gone with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has taken the club in a completely different direction again," he added.

"If you change direction as a board every two years and you invest £250million along the way in each manager you are going to have big problems."