Report: Manchester United finally agree record-breaking deal for Harry Maguire

Manchester United have completed a deal with Leicester City to sign centre-back Harry Maguire for a fee of £85 million.

The Telegraph report that the two clubs came to an agreement on Friday morning after a long-running saga that has lasted the entire of the summer’s transfer window.

Maguire to become world's most expensive defender

Maguire was a target of former-Man United boss Jose Mourinho last summer but the club’s board reportedly refused to sanction a £75 million move for the England defender.

New manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now got the defender his side so desperately need ahead of the new season.

Leicester have been continually demanding more money for one of their most valuable assets and it’s likely that their valuation of Maguire grew as time ran out during the window.

United to complete signing of Maguire

Maguire was not included in Leicester’s squad to play Atalanta on Thursday night and that was a sign that a deal was close to make Maguire one of football’s most expensive players.

The total fee for the 26-year-old will make this deal larger than the £75 million that Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in the 2018 January transfer window.