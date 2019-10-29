Manchester City 3-1 Southampton: City ease past Saints in Carabao Cup clash

It was business as usual for reigning champions Manchester City as they ran out 3-1 winners over Southampton in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round.

Story of the game

A brace from Sergio Aguero on his 350th appearance for City and a header from Nicolas Otamendi proved too much for the visitors who, despite a consolation through Jack Stephens were unable to bounce back from their 9-0 embarrassment against Leicester City last time out.

As to be expected it was the hosts who started the better of the two sides With Riyad Mahrez and Angelino both hitting efforts from the edge of the box straight at Alex McCarthy in the Saints goal.

Earning just his second start of the season, the first coming in the previous round win over Championship outfit Preston, Angelino came close again minutes later as his low shot from 15 yards forced McCarthy into another good save.

Not only did Southampton go into this clash on the back of a 9-0 thumping, they also headed to the Etihad Stadium without a win there since 2004 and if Ralf Hasenhuttl’s side were hoping to break that run, things got a whole lot harder for them on 20 minutes.

An unchallenged Bernardo Silva whipped in a looping ball on the left, which was met by the head of Otamendi and powered home past McCarthy to give the reigning Carabao Cup winners a well-deserved lead.

The away side were still clearly scarred from their drubbing four days earlier as they looked lacklustre to say the least, and this cost them another five minutes before halftime as City had their second.

A fierce low ball from the over-lapping Kyle Walker found the unmarked Aguero who tapped in from close range to double his side’s lead. It’s fair to say that the Saints looked as if they were taking part in a training session in the first 45 minutes.

Into the second half and it was more of the same for the hosts as they looked to continue their impressive unbeaten record in the Carabao Cup which stretches over three years, with their last defeat coming in October 2016 away at local rivals, Manchester United.

It was just a matter of time before Pep Guardiola’s side added to their lead in the second half and this time came 10 minutes into the second period.

Again, a lack of Southampton pressure allowed Mahrez to hit an effort from 20 yards which deflected off Jack Stephens right into the path of the poaching Aguero, who once again tapped home with ease for his second and his side’s third.

After an hour of constant defensive work, the away side finally had a chance of their own and came close to a goal of their own if it wasn’t for a superb diving save from Claudio Bravo. A flicked header from Shane Long found Sofiane Boufal, who unleashed a curling effort which was neatly tipped round the post from a diving Bravo.

The away side didn’t stop there and again came close, only to be denied by Bravo. A trademark James Ward-Prowse corner was met by Stephens from close range, however like Boufal, was denied by an impressive Bravo save down to his right.

Hassenhuttl’s team were finally rewarded for their spell of pressure as the Ward-Prowse/Stephens link-up worked the second time of asking. Another dangerous corner from Ward-Prowse was met by the powerful head of Stephens, which proved too much for Bravo this time as it crashed into the top corner to give the travelling Saints fans something to cheer about after a gruelling few days.

Despite their goal, it would only turn out to be a consolation for the visitors, as City saw out the final 10 minutes to book their place in the Quarter Final as they continued their hunt of three Carabao Cup titles on the bounce.

Takeaways

City Continue Carabao Run

The win means Guardiola's side continue their remarkable run in the Carabao Cup which has seen them unbeaten in their last 14 games in the competition, with their last defeat dating back to October 2016. The impressive run has resulted in the Blues winning the title for the last two years and tonight continues their course for a third in a row.

It Only Gets Tougher For Saints

After the 9-0 battering at home to Leicester and a tough night at the home of the Domestic treble champions, things don't get any easier for Hassenhuttl’s side as their next outing is once again at the Etihad Stadium against City, this time in league action.