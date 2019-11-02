Memorable Match: Crystal Palace 0-1 Leicester City - Mahrez strike sinks Eagles

Leicester City will be looking to follow their record-breaking Premier League win against Southampton last weekend with another strong performance against Crystal Palace.

The Foxes travel to South London this weekend knowing that Roy Hodgson's side are a team that they have struggled against in the past, with no win against the Eagles in their last five meetings.

The last time the East-Midlanders tasted victory at Selhurst Park was back in 2016, which was certainly a season to remember for all Leicester fans.

A strong start for the Foxes

The opening 20 minutes were a lively affair for Claudio Ranieri's Leicester side as they went in search of their fourth win from their last five matches.

Riyad Mahrez had the two best chances to open the scoring for the Blues in the opening stages, however he was unable to get on the end of a Shinji Okazaki cross before being denied by Wayne Hennessey after a through ball from Danny Drinkwater.

It wasn't all one-way traffic though as Alan Pardew's side had their own opportunities and went close through Wilfried Zaha and Yannick Bolasie who both couldn't find the target.

Mahrez strikes again

Continuing on from the strong start to the game, Leicester continued to get through the Palace backline and after 34 minutes, were able to break the deadlock.

Not to be denied for the third time, it was Mahrez who found the back of the net after he got on the end of a low ball across the box from Jamie Vardy to finish first time.

The goal was the Algerian's 16th goal of the season in a year that he would go onto win the PFA Player of the Year award after he scored 17 goals and provided 11 assists.

Shutting up shop

Pardew had decided he had seen enough and made two changes at the interval for the home side which included taking off Emmanuel Adebayor who had failed to make an impact on the game.

Palace began to threaten more with second-half sub Bakary Sako testing the Foxes defence with crosses into the box as well as forcing ​​​​​​​Kasper Schmeichel to make a save after cutting in from the right of the pitch.

Leicester also went close in the second-half through Okazaki but it was almost last-minute heartbreak for the travelling fans as former Fox Damien Delaney's shot cannoned off the crossbar after Scott Dann headed a corner down onto the penalty spot for him.

Ranieri's team would hold on however for another three points which saw them stretch their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

Leicester would go onto write one of the biggest footballing stories in history by winning the Premier League title , meanwhile Crystal Palace would reach the FA Cup final, losing 2-1 to Manchester United.