Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Preview: Foxes look to break their Eagles curse

Leicester City will be hoping to end a hopeless run of results against Crystal Palace as they make the trip to South London on Sunday afternoon.

The Foxes go into the match in better form than ever on the back of their record-breaking 9-0 demolition of Southampton last Friday with a 3-1 Carabao Cup victory against Burton Albion sandwiched in between.

Although the home side are in great form themselves and find themselves in unknown territory in sixth after 10 league games. They also managed an impressive result last time out, coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Arsenal at the Emirates.

The visitors currently sit third in the Premier League table and may have to win to retain that position as the sides directly above and below them will have played by the time they kick off at Selhurst Park.

Palace, on the other hand, could jump into fifth with a win if the Gunners fail to beat Wolves on Saturday.

Both sides suddenly have realistic aspirations of finishing in a European place come the end of the season so this is a fixture neither can afford to lose.

Key Battle

Jamie Vardy has obviously been Leicester's main source of goals since their return to the top-flight back in 2014 and his impact is as vital as ever reflected by his nomination for the league's Player of the Month award.

Embed from Getty Images

The acquisition of Gary Cahill by the Eagles was frowned upon by supporters over the summer but his influence cannot be underestimated. The former England international will be tasked with keeping the division's top goalscorer quiet who will be confident of adding to the nine league goals he has already accumulated this term.

Last Meeting

The last time these two sides met signalled the end of Claude Puel's reign as Leicester boss as he watched his side lose 4-1 at King Power Stadium at the end of February.

Jonny Evans got his first goal for the Foxes to cancel out Michy Batshuayi's opener but then the visitors ran wild. A Wilfried Zaha brace either side of Luka Milivojevic's penalty not only meant Palace had won four in a row against Leicester but also meant Puel's 16-month stay in the East Midlands was over.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Roy Hodgson confirmed that it is increasingly unlikely that Andros Townsend will feature on Sunday as a result of a knock he picked up against Arsenal while Vicente Guaita should return following a full week of training. It might be too early for Mamadou Sakho and Connor Wickham to play as they were not involved in the sessions until late in the week.

Brendan Rodgers was delighted to reveal that he has a fully fit squad to choose from with no new injury concerns from the past week. Matty James, who has been sidelined since January, is the only absentee for the visitors.

Predicted Line-ups

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Van Aanholt; McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate; Zaha, Ayew, Schlupp.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Tielemans, Ndidi; Perez, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy.

Managers' Comments

Hodgson was quick to praise the quality of Sunday's opponents, in particular, their astounding victory against Southampton.

He said: "I think we’d have been preparing for a very good team and a very good team performance irrespective of the Southampton game. Obviously that adds even more spice to the affair, especially as far as Leicester are concerned because they’re coming here off the back of two good results. They won away during the week in the Carabao Cup.

"But that type of victory [vs Southampton] lives long in the memory and I’m certain it really does add to the confidence, but it can’t affect anything as far as we’re concerned. We were preparing anyway to meet a Leicester team with many good players in excellent form."

In his pre-match press conference, Rodgers was keen to dismiss any links to a poor run of form against Palace before showing respect to his counterpart.

“As long as there’s green grass and posts, it doesn’t matter where the game is," said the Leicester boss. "We go there to win.

"They’ve got an outstanding manager who I’ve got a huge amount of respect for. The team is coached extremely well and they have some outstanding players. It’s no surprise [that they are sixth in the table]."