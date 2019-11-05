Opinion: The  positions that Lampard could look to strenghthen if Chelsea's transfer ban is overturned 

Chelsea have found out when they will hear about their appeal against their transfer ban.

The Blues have already served half of the ban already for signing underage players.

But the West-London club have recently received a boost in their pursuit to overturn the ban, as the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) have revealed that Chelsea's hearing will go ahead on November 20.

If all goes well, then the likely outcome is that Lampard's side will be able to spend in January.

And this comes as good news to Chelsea fans and Frank Lampard himself, as he has recently admitted that the club and himself 'will always look to improve' the squad is necessary.

With that in mind, here are the positions that Lampard could look to strengthen in January if the ban is overturned by the CAS.

1. Left-Back

Chelsea currently have two left-backs at the club: Emerson Palmieri and Marcos Alonso.

There has been alot of rumours surrounding Alonso's future at the club- especially in the last transfer window.

It was reported that Atletico Madrid were interested in signing the 28-year-old in the last transfer window, but the Blues were not keen on letting go of the Spanish International due to not being able to replace him.

But with the chance of the transfer ban being overturned before the January transfer window, there is a real chance that Chelsea could partway with Alonso.

Who Chelsea are targeting in the left-back position?

Ben Chilwell

The 22-year-old has been instrumental so far in Brendan Rodgers back four for Leicester City.

Chilwell has been touted as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League behind Liverpool's Andy Robertson.

The links to Chelsea started last month, and it is understood that Frank Lampard is a high admirer of the England International, and as a result is keen to bring him to the West-London club.

However, Lampard and his Chelsea board will most likely have to pay over the odds for the 22-year-old, with it being rumoured that Leicester want upwards of £60 million.

Likeliness of Chilwell to Chelsea in January:

5/10

This has the makings to be a summer signing for the Blues rather than a January signing.

Chilwell is having an excellent season with the Foxes so far, and it would be strange if he left the East Midlands club with Leicester flying high in the Premier League.

2. Right-Back

Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James are the current two right-backs at the club.

James is the younger of the two at 19-years-old and he is touted to be the next big prospect to come through with the Blues.

On the contrary, Azpilicueta is 30-years-old and is coming to the tail end of his successful career.

This season Lampard has selected Azpilicueta as his first-choice left-back, and James as his second choice- playing most cup matches.

But the feeling amongst the Chelsea fanbase is that the 30-year-old doesn't have long left at the club, and most fans see his role as helping nurture James to become the first choice right-back when he retires.

Furthermore, with the current captain not having much longer at the club, the right-back position will become vacant to fill.

Who are Chelsea targeting in the right-back position?

Youcef Atal

The Algerian international is currently at Ligue 1 side OGC Nice.

The 23-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention from many clubs around Europe including the likes of Valencia, but Chelsea are the standout ones so far.

His performances at right-back in Algeria's AFCON glory this year have really got the attention of the Chelsea hierarchy.

It is understood that as much as £35 million could see Atal leave Nice for London.

Likeliness of Atal to Chelsea in January:

8/10

With such a low fee expected, this transfer should not be a problem for Chelsea in the upcoming January transfer window if the ban is overturned.

However, their pursuit of signing Atal in January could be made a little trickier due to the Ligue 1 club’s recent takeover by INEOS, however, who are backed by the British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

3. Winger

Chelsea currently have four wingers at the club: Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian and Pedro.

Two of these wide players are expected to leave at the end of the season with both in the final years of their contracts.

These two players are Willian and Pedro.

The Brazilian is having a relatively good season under Lampard at this current moment. He has so far this season scored two goals in all competitions and has gained two assists.

However, this isn't the same story for Pedro. The Spaniard has been completely frozen out of the Chelsea first team by Lampard.

And it is clear that the ex Barcelona winger will be out of the club once this season finishes. Whereas for Willian it will be interesting to see whether both parties can come to a compromise for a new short term deal.

But the general consensus at this moment coming from the club is that both players will leave at the end of the season.

Who are Chelsea targeting in the winger position?

Jadon Sancho

The most recent name linked to a Chelsea move is Jadon Sancho.

According to the Telegraph, the 19-year-old tops Frank Lampard' list of who he wants to bring in to help bridge the gap between Chelsea and both Liverpool and Manchester City.

Since Sancho made the move to Germany, he has established himself as one of the top talents in Europe and World football, and it isn't surprising to see Chelsea linked.

Likeliness of Sancho to Chelsea in January:

4/10

This would be a stunning signing if the Blues hierarchy could pull off this deal in January.

The factors that make it unlikely are the price, and Dortmund's likely unwillingness to let go of there best player mid-season.

The Blues also face a lot of competition from clubs all over Europe which makes this move unlikely.

But it's certainly not impossible, especially considering that Chelsea have Champions League football and are likely to qualify again next season.

Plus the fact that the Blues and Borussia Dortmund have a good trading relationship after a deal was done between these two clubs to bring Pulisic to London from Dortmund for around £58 million.

Wilfried Zaha

Embed from Getty Images With Arsenal missing out on the chance to sign Wilfried Zaha in the last transfer window, the opportunity may open up for Chelsea to swoop in if their transfer ban is overturned. The rumours of Chelsea wanting to sign Zaha initially popped up in July, but now have resurfaced. It is understood that a fee of around £75 million is what Chelsea will have to pay Crystal Palace if the Blues want to secure the services of the Ivorian international in January. Likeliness of Zaha to Chelsea in January: 7/10 Zaha was desperate to leave Palace in the Summer, and with him unhappy at the club, the Eagles may be looking to cash in on the 26-year-old in the next transfer window. What makes this deal seem likely is Crystal Palace's interest in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi. Their interest in the Belgium International makes this deal easier to complete for both clubs. So watch the space on this one. The only stumbling block on this deal is to whether Lampard really wants Zaha. It is understood that his top target for the wing position is Sancho.

4. Striker

Chelsea's current strikers are: Tammy Abraham, Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud.

There's no doubt that Abraham is the long-term first-choice solution for Lampard's side in the striker position.

Especially after his wonderful start to this season which has seen him score 10 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Lampard has used Batshuayi as his back up striker to Abraham.

And that has left Giroud being frozen out of the Chelsea team like Pedro is.

As a result of this, Giroud is being linked to a January move back to France and the latest Ligue 1 side to be linked is Lyon.

So with the 33-year-old looking likely to be heading to the exit door at Stamford Bridge, Lampard could be looking for another striker to fill his place.

Who are Chelsea targeting in the striker position?

Moussa Dembele

The Daily Mail have reported that Chelsea have joined the battle with Manchester United to fight for the signature of the ex-Celtic man.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in 11 Ligue 1 games so far this season.

Likeliness of Dembele to Chelsea in January:

3/10

It is understood that Lyon want to hold on to the star until at least the summer to maximise his value, making a January transfer unlikely for the Blues.

It is also understood that the 23-year-old is currently settled at the French club, and as a result will not force his way out of the club to move to Chelsea or any club in January.

Timo Werner

According to the Daily Express, the Blues are attempting an audacious move to bring the German International to the Bridge in January.

At this current moment, Werner and Dembele are the top two striker targets for Lampard.

So far this season, the 23-year-old has scored a total of 11 goals in all competitions- very similar stats to Dembele!

Likeliness of Werner to Chelsea in January:

5/10

What makes this deal hard to complete for the Blues is Werner's own preference to remain in Germany.

Chelsea, therefore, will have to change the 23-year-old mind.

But not just that, the Blues also face a lot of competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

With his preference being to remain in Germany, Munich seems like the likely destination for Werner.

But you never know- especially with Bayern Munich going through a period of uncertainty with Niko Kovac getting sacked, this upcoming January transfer window could be the Blues best chance to swoop in.

5. Centre-Back

The current centre-backs in Chelsea's squad are: Kurt Zouma, Fikayo Tomori, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

That seems like plenty of options for Lampard. But two of the four defenders have been out for a lot of this season with ongoing injuries which haven't helped Lampard.

Rudiger and Christensen have had injury issues for the majority of the season, meaning that Lampard has had to settle for Zouma and Tomori playing in the back four for most games.

In all honesty, both centre-backs are improving weekly and are doing a good enough job at this moment.

But with the injury-prone factor of two of Chelsea's centre-backs, Lampard may be looking to add another defender to his squad in the January transfer window.

Who are Chelsea targeting in the centre-back position?

Nathan Ake

The ex-Chelsea defender and now Bournemouth defender is being linked back to making a return to the West-London club.

The Dutchman has shone in the Premier League since leaving Chelsea for Bournemouth a few seasons ago.

Since leaving Chelsea, Ake has managed to earn his way into Ronald Koeman's Netherlands side.

Likeliness of Ake to Chelsea in January:

9/10

The factor that makes this deal highly likely is the £40 million buy-back clause that Chelsea inserted in Ake's contract when they sold him to Bournemouth a few seasons ago.

So in reality, if Ake is keen to return to the Bridge then this deal doesn't seem like there are too many stumbling blocks to it.

The Blues face competition from Manchester City, but are clear favourites to sign the 24-year-old due to the buy-back obligation that Chelsea made with Bournemouth.