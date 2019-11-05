The Warm Down: Reds profligate but victorious against Genk

It could, and probably should, have been more comfortable but since a Matchday One defeat to Napoli left them on the back-foot, it's solely been a matter of getting the job done for Liverpool in the Champions League.

Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain secured the three points at Anfield either side of a rather sudden Genk equaliser courtesy of Mbwana Samatta.

On 5 November, this was a game of few fireworks, with Sunday's title race blockbuster looming. But what can we read into it?

Reds nearly stall in second gear

In some ways, this game bore hallmarks of a nervy win at Fulham back in March.

Just as at Craven Cottage, Liverpool were so dominant and seemingly so likely to motor into the distance against vastly inferior opposition after their opener that they were strangely vulnerable.

Samatta's powerful header was a real bolt from the blue and the hosts were perhaps fortunate that it arrived only a few minutes before the interval. Jurgen Klopp was able to reignite his troops in the dressing room and they had restored their lead by minute 53.

A spell of sumptuous, incisive attacking play followed but the killer third proved elusive, leading to one or two heart-in-mouth moments at the other end.

They came through unscathed, but against better opposition, Liverpool would surely have been punished for squandering so many gilt-edged openings.

Ox staking his claim

Oxlade-Chamberlain has now scored more goals than Roberto Firmino this season despite his relatively limited involvement.

That's not a slight against Firmino, whose role extends well beyond the finishing touch, but it is an indication of the unique quality the Englishman can bring to this magnificent side.

Having scored a delightful double in Belgium and struck a thunderbolt against his former club in the League Cup, Oxlade-Chamberlain found the net in style once again, expertly firing past Gaetan Coucke on the swivel.

Wijnaldum may have scored a rare goal here but it's clear that 'Ox' boasts a goalscoring capacity unrivalled among the Reds' current crop of midfielders.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has only twice started in the Premier League - and on one of those occasions he was a shoe-in after a 120-minute midweek Super Cup slog - but he is in his finest form since returning from a long-term injury in the spring and was withdrawn early here, possibly suggesting he's in contention for Manchester City's visit.

Klopp needs defence to settle

Most Liverpool supporters would have been more frustrated than concerned when Genk snatched an equaliser, bemoaning the loss of another clean sheet.

The lack of shutouts - there have been just three across all competitions - is perhaps the sole blot on the 2019/20 copybook thus far.

Alisson Becker was unexpectedly called into action to keep his side's 2-1 lead intact when Joe Gomez drifted out of position and Bryan Henyen found the space to lash one goalwards. These lapses, whilst still infrequent, are more worrying than the failure to match last season's statistical benchmark.

Liverpool were so often unbreachable last term in large part because the back five of Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson was able to settle into a rhythm.

Injuries to the goalkeeper and, more recently, to the now first-choice Joel Matip, appear to have proven disruptive.

Important step in bid to retain crown

Attention now inevitably turns to a potentially season-defining clash with the reigning champions on Sunday, but even though the pursuit of the Premier League title is a preoccupation, it shouldn't be forgotten that Liverpool have a fantastic chance of landing a seventh Champions League crown this term.

After all, they have yet to be beaten in a two-legged European tie since Klopp took charge more than four years ago.

Tuesday night's results, which included a 1-1 draw for erstwhile Group E leaders Napoli against RB Salzburg, have left them well-placed to progress as group winners.

Victory against Carlo Ancelotti's men on home soil next time out would seal their position.

And in theory, that should lead to a favourable Round of 16 draw. From there, you would be brave to bet against them...