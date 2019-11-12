Who will succeed Neil Warnock?

The defeat to Bristol City leaves Cardiff City sat fourteenth in the table, seven points of Sunday’s opposition who occupy the final play-off spot.

Neil Warnock joined the Bluebirds in October 2016 leading the team to a mid-table finish before masterminding an unexpected promotion campaign the following year.

However, Warnock’s expertise were not enough to keep Cardiff in the Premier League as they were immediately relegated from the topflight, finishing just two points from safety.

The expectation was for Cardiff to bounce-back and mount a successful challenge for promotion, but after sixteen games they have won just five and failed to attract any plaudits for their unimpressive start to the season.

Warnock was relieved of his managerial duties despite his astonishing record of eight promotions throughout his career, the most in English football.

With Warnock out the picture, the question on Cardiff fans lips is who is next in line to take up the hot-seat in Wales.

Experience?

There are a few candidates that it’s likely the Cardiff hierarchy will be considering who have previously garnered attention for their successes at this level.

Chris Hughton was recently relieved of managerial duties at Brighton and Hove Albion, a club he led to the Premier League back in 2017, yet this wasn’t his only success in the division.

Back in 2010 Hughton also found promotion with Newcastle United, amassing a total of 102 points in the process. However, Hughton’s managerial career has been hit and miss, with sackings from Birmingham City and Norwich City in between his two promotion campaigns.

Mark Hughes has been out of management since 2018 after a brief spell in charge of Premier League side Southampton. Born in Wales and with 72 caps for his country, his national ties could see him considered for the role in Cardiff.

Hughes is yet to drop down to the Championship in his managerial career but could see a parachute payment bolstered Cardiff as the perfect opportunity.

Tony Pulis- another Welshman who like Hughes has spent the more recent history of his managerial duties in the topflight.

Pulis guided Stoke City to promotion out the second tier in 2008 before becoming renowned for hard to beat, physical style of play.

His stint with Middlesbrough last year saw Boro narrowly miss out on the play-offs, can he right last seasons wrongs with the Bluebirds?

No risk, no reward?

The Cardiff board may opt to steer away from high-profile names, with a few up and coming managers being linked to the job in South Wales.

Neil Harris had been in charge of Millwall from 2015 until his departure earlier this season, earning promotion from League One in 2017.

The former striker has potentially overachieved with a poor Millwall squad, working well with a tight budget and delivering strong, physical performances against good sides.

Michael Flynn finished his playing career in 2018, having already been appointed first-team coach of Newport County a year earlier. The 39-year-old is being linked with the Cardiff role through his Welsh nationality and impressive displays as Newport gaffer.

He has led the Welsh side to play-off final defeat last year and notable cup victories against Leeds United and Leicester City.

Lee Bowyer has been massively overachieving at Charlton Athletic, leading the South London side to promotions last season and currently sitting in the top half of the Championship, despite being pre-season favourites for relegation.

Bowyer could be drawn to a bigger club and the potential of more resources considering the inferior financial status of the Addicks.

The wildcard candidate so far is Sol Bamba. The Ivorian international has made over one-hundred appearances for Cardiff and offers a much cheaper option for the Cardiff board.