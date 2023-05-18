"I am really proud of it": Iain Dunn recalls Terriers promotion and that golden goal

Boasting a professional career that saw him make the defining jump from a non-league club to Division Two, Iain Dunn has his name firmly forged into football history.

Currently a match summarizer for BBC Radio York, Dunn earned his first contract with his hometown club York City in 1988 before he departed for Chesterfield three years later.

His time with the Spireites lasted only a year, and so he went on to trial for multiple teams prior to being scouted by Huddersfield Town, whom he joined in 1992.

Throughout a successful seven years there, Dunn would become a cult hero and household name, having experienced playoff promotion, golden goal glory, and the wonders of Warnock.

In an exclusive interview for VAVEL, the former winger discussed all of that and more.

"Always wanted to be a footballer"

Talking about how he was initially inspired to get involved in the beautiful game, Dunn explained his desire to switch from the stands to the pitch.

His footballing journey took off properly when he got the chance to play regularly at his beloved Bootham Crescent, which was the original plan.

“As a young lad, it is all I wanted to do, I wanted to be a footballer. I knew from a very young age that I enjoyed the sport and played for local teams, then progressed and played for schools.

“I always wanted to be a footballer, it is one of those things that I couldn’t get my mind off and luckily I managed to follow the right path and it got me to kind of where I wanted to be.

“I would love to have played at a higher level but it can’t be for everybody.”

Belief and luck

The ex-Terrier was also asked about how his Town move came about, having trialed for the likes of Scarborough Athletic, Peterborough United, and Goole Town in 1992, in the hope that a Football League club would come in for him at some stage.

And later that year, he was noticed for his eye for goal in non-league and completed the jump up to what is now the Championship.

“At the end of May, your contract is over," Dunn explained. "York City have decided not to offer me a new contract so at that point, you have got a decision to make - you either believe in yourself and put your name about and try and get to play at other clubs and train with them, or you join normal life and try and get a job.

“I still believed in myself at that time so I went trialing.

“I was training with Scarborough, staying fit - big thanks to them. I nearly signed for them but they didn’t have the budget at the time.

“They had a big squad and I think [Ray McHale] wanted to sign me but he didn’t quite have the budget, but it allowed me to still play for Goole and I got lucky.

“Someone from Huddersfield had heard that I was scoring goals, they sent a scout to watch me, and the next thing I knew, I was invited to go and train with Huddersfield.

“I am suddenly catapulted into a level where a lot of people would have thought ‘that’s above you’, but it worked well for me because they were such good players that it made my life easier, and I could fit in quite well with them.”

The first-ever golden goal in British football

While Dunn is notably remembered for an emphatic debut on which he scored, there is one moment that he will never forget, a record-breaking one.

In November 1994, Huddersfield faced Lincoln City in the Football League Trophy, and with the game tied at 2-2 after ninety minutes, it took the first-ever golden goal in British football history to settle it, with that crucial goal coming from Dunn.

Reliving that goal and speaking on the matter, he said the rule, "had come in that season and no game had been settled by the golden goal, and it just so happened again with that little bit of luck.

“That moment fell to me and it is something no one could ever take away. I am really proud of it," he enthused.

“The irony of it is that I scored it against Lincoln City, against one of my good friends now, who I ended up being teammates with at Chesterfield - Andy Leaning was in goal that night.

“We have good conversations about that now and again, I keep reminding him he was the first goalie to let in a golden goal."

Wembley win

Arguably one of the best Town sides to grace the turf in recent times, the class of 1994/95 will go down in history as those who took the club back to the First Division.

After a season that saw Huddersfield top the table on 14 matchdays, they slipped to 5th and were made to settle for the playoffs.

The semi-final against Brentford was so tight that it took a penalty shootout to decide that it would be the Terriers who would head to the old Wembley Stadium to take on Bristol Rovers.

With the score level entering the final ten minutes, substitute Dunn would come on and have an instant impact, sending in the cross for the winner.

Dunn was a vital part of the playoff-winning team in 1995 (Photo by Professional Sport/Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty Images)

“It was unbelievable. I had had a few injury problems near the end of the season, I had been on the bench a lot and it came to the week before the final.

“At half-time, [Neil Warnock] said to me, ‘Keep warming up, I want you ready.’ That built me up, it made me eager to get on the pitch.

“There were about forty thousand Huddersfield fans there and every time I warmed up, the fans would start singing this ‘he’s got no hair, we don’t care’ song and it created an electric atmosphere.

“I remember getting the call from the gaffer - I was warming up behind the goal, he waved me over and the fans could see that so there was this big roar. Everything built up to a bit of a crescendo really.

“I got my kit off and ran onto the pitch, the crowd were singing the song. The timing of it was perfect. The ball landed at my feet, I dropped my shoulders a couple of times and I knew if I put a good ball across that Andy Booth would win the header, and I did.

“I found his head, he headed it across and Chris Billy scored the winning goal so it was just an unbelievable moment.”

"Very clever football manager"

A truly iconic figure on the touchline, and a man whose managerial career has spanned across 16 clubs, Neil Warnock needs absolutely no introduction at all.

He was the Huddersfield manager at the time of their playoff final victory, and on being asked what it is like to play under Warnock, Dunn was full of admiration for his former boss.

Neil Warnock holds the record for the most promotions in English football, eight. (Photo by William Early/Getty Images)

“What you see on the touchline is one thing. What you see in the changing room is another. It is very similar to on the touchline but he just wants to win.

“He builds teams that are very hard to beat, and that is the genius of him. He knows exactly what he is doing, and when he is on the touchline, he wants to win but he also knows what he is doing.

“He is never out of control, people think he has lost his head but trust me, he is never out of control. He knows exactly what he is saying and when he is saying it. He might look emotional. He will come into the dressing room, he will scream and shout, but he knows exactly what he is doing - he will never offend anyone.

"If you are playing badly, he will give you that 5-10 minute rollicking but he has this ability to turn it around at halftime. He gets his message across, tells you what he expects of you and you go out thinking you are winning, whether you are losing the match or not.

“He is just a very clever football manager, and I am very lucky to have played under him.”

Saviour once again

While many assumed Warnock's career in football management had come to a close last year following his announcement of retirement, they thought wrong.

With Huddersfield struggling immensely down at the foot of the Championship this season, there was seemingly little hope that the Terriers could spring into form and produce a miracle.

But when the 74-year-old surprisingly accepted to retake the helm in February, something changed, and that something managed to prevent a once-certain relegation to League One.

Warnock finished the campaign quite some way off the bottom three, having led his side to seven wins across the final three months of the season, which is as many as they had won prior to his appointment.

Dunn admitted that he didn't see a way back for Town before the managerial switch: “I don’t think anyone did until they realised that Neil Warnock was coming in.

“I think then, people thought that if anyone can do this, it is probably him. I would have been only him, no one else could have turned that team around.

“It was lower than a snake’s belly, absolutely bereft of confidence, playing pitifully. The fans were turning, they knew they were going along to see a defeat.

“Something had gone wrong badly this season at Huddersfield Town and it needed one person to come in and sort it out and they got the right person.

“He knew it was a big challenge, a massive challenge. He did accept it and believed in himself and Ronnie Jepson that they could do something with the players he had and so it proved.”

*The second and final part of this interview with Iain Dunn will be published at a later date.*