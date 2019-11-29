Norwich City vs Arsenal Preview: Does Emery exit equal festive firepower?

Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg takes the reins as interim Head Coach on Sunday with a squad bereft of form, confidence and support as they travel to Norwich City who secured a vital three points at Everton last weekend.

But with a host of household names being linked with the Arsenal job, is now the time the Gunners join together in battle with an arsenal of talented players looking to prove a point?

Time for change

When the North London side slipped to their seven consecutive defeat in all competitions in front of a depleted crowd of just 25,000 against Eintracht Frankfurt, you could sense the toxic atmosphere from all angles of the Emirates.

The angry jeers of the fans that clouded over the squad and, in particular, Emery when they slumped to a draw against Southampton last weekend transformed into shock, sadness and sheer confusion on Thursday evening. A manager looking lost, flanked by a series of substitutes whose body language underpinned the lack of drive in the squad.

Even the returning Granit Xhaka shared a smile with opposing colleagues...it was if he could foresee what was coming the next morning.

Yet the Xhaka episode that has been developing over the past few weeks following his public rift with the Emirates faithful identifies the need for individuals to start showing some fight. There is only so long that several poor seasons can be blamed on Emery and Arsene Wenger.

Goals, goals, goals?

Arsenal's soldiers should feel wounded and respond accordingly. Whether the next leader is to be Allegri, Pochettino, Espirito Santo, Ancelotti, Benitez, Howe, even Vieira, the incoming boss is unlikely to accept sub-standard performances. Every player has a point to prove and an incoming manager to impress.

The visitors' strengths come in the form of goals and Carrow Road is a cathedral of box-to-box action - only the Etihad has seen more Premier League strikes since the start of the campaign.

Whilst Arsenal are in the midst of their worst start to a Premier League season, extending poor form particularly on the road where they manufactured just 30 points from 25 away games under Emery, keeping only two clean sheets, Norwich have issues of their own - especially at home.

Three successive home defeats coincide with a goal drought for Teemu Pukki, a run that actually stretches longer than Arsenal's seven-game winless streak.

Just two victories in 16 Premier League meetings with Arsenal is hardly convincing, losing five of the last six. Even goals have been dry with Norwich only netting more than once in any of the previous 10 top-flight encounters.

Pace to burn out wide

The hosts do have Todd Cantwell fit who was key to their shock victory at Goodison Park last time out.

Accompanied by the impressive Onel Hernandez, the talented attacking midfielders will look to take the game to an Arsenal defence that have conceded 13 goals in their last six fixtures - and could be without David Luiz, Shkodran Mustafi and Hector Bellerin.

Whilst the hosts could have the option of Jamal Lewis at left-back, they also lack personnel in defensive areas with both Alex Tettey and Grant Hanley unavailable.

In what promises to be an exciting contest between two sides who prioritise attacking football, the wide areas could see some real sparks light up East Anglia.

Pending selection, Nicolas Pepe against Lewis and Max Aarons head-to-head with Kieran Tierney could provide two fascinating encounters.