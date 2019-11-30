Leicester City vs Everton Preview: Foxes aim to move three points clear of third

Leicester City will look to continue their stellar start to the season as they come up against an Everton side who are struggling for form in the Premier League.

A win at the King Power Stadium on Sunday would see the Foxes record their sixth consecutive win after goals from Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy secure a 2-0 win away to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Should Brendan Rodgers' side win on Sunday they will also move back to second in the table and have a three point gap over Manchester City and be six points clear of fourth placed Chelsea after both sides dropped points on Saturday.

Everton boss Marco Silva has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks after some below-par performances and last weekend's 2-0 home defeat to the struggling Norwich City did his job security no favours.

Key Battle

The Toffees have struggled for any real creative source, however Everton forward Richarlison is the most likely to cause the Leicester backline problems, with the Brazilian the joint top-scorer on Merseyside with three league goals to his name.

The Leicester attack may have all the plaudits this season but the same must go for the defence who have conceded the least amount of goals this term, conceding just eight times.

One key member of the revolutionary back four is experienced Northern Irishman Jonny Evans who will look to add a fourth consecutive clean sheet to his name when he lines up on Sunday.

Last Meeting

A second-half goal and the first Premier League goal of 2019 from the in-form Jamie Vardy was enough for Leicester to secure a 1-0 away win at Goodison Park.

Foxes right-back Ricardo Pereira capitalised on a mistake from Micheal Keane before he slipped the ball into Vardy who slotted the ball past fellow countryman Jordan Pickford to secure the three points.

Team News

Leicester boss Rodgers has confirmed that Jonny Evans will be fit to play after the 31-year-old was substituted in the win against Brighton due to cramp.

Matty James has also returned to full training in recent weeks but will not be in contention to feature.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman is definitely ruled out through injury, whilst Fabian Delph, Theo Walcott and Morgan Schneiderlin are all doubts for the fixture.

Tricky winger Bernard has returned to training after a knee problem and could play some part in Sunday's fixture.

Predicted Line-Ups

Everton: Pickford; Sidibe, Mina, Holgate, Digne; Davies, Delph; Iwobi, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison.

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi, Tielemans; Barnes, Maddison, Perez; Vardy.

Manager's Comments

Everton manager Marco Silva has come under fire for a poor start to the season with his side sitting 17th in the table ​​​​​but he insists he isn't worrying about his future.

He said: "I don't lose time thinking about that.

"I don't waste my focus thinking about this situation. My focus is always on my players and what I can control and the next match.

"I didn't read [anything]. Of course I had more or less the feedback but not everything. I try to put all my energy into things that can help me and my players to perform and to improve what we should improve."

Leicester Boss Brendan Rodgers meanwhile spoke about coming up against the out-of-form Toffees and ensured he won't be treating the game lightly.

Rodgers said: "They’re not doing as well as they would like but they’ve got a talented group of players, coming away from home there may be less pressure for them.

"We’re happy to be at home but we will expect a tough match."

The 46-year-old also spoke about his side's home form this season, with Leicester yet to taste defeat in the East Midlands.

He said: "It’s a combination of the players and supporters. You have to give the supporters something to shout about.

"When supporters see hard work, they’re paying hard-earned money to come to games, it’s our duty to inspire them. The support has been brilliant.

"When you have that combined, you can be a real force. When you have more supporters, like we do at home, it’s fantastic."