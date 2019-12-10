The Warm Down: Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham future is in his own hands

Last week's win over Chelsea was meant to be a turning point for West Ham but it quickly turned into a further demise of Manuel Pellegrini instead.



An embarrassing performance against Wolves followed by another poor performance against Arsenal quickly put the Chilean back under the axe, with the three points at Stamford Bridge looking like nothing more than papering over the cracks.



But what can we take out of those performances?

Hammers' collapse not a shock?

Having won only once since the 2-0 win against Manchester United in September, West Ham were bound to crumble against Arsenal despite looking semi-comfortable, but very unconvincing.



And the signs were clear to anyone who watched any of the previous matches as they yet again started to become more and more arrogant and lazy with the game progressing further.



Robert Snodgrass, Ryan Fredericks and Aaron Cresswell were all gambling with the ball, trying unnecessary passes that lead the Hammers to lose possession in dangerous areas, which later backfired as after those exact mistakes they conceded the first, as well as the third goal.



And the same thing had been happening for a good part of the previous 11 games, which 10 of them ended in either a draw or a loss.



Against Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth they were the first to score and take the lead before ultimately falling back and dropping vital points.

Faulty tactics coming back to haunt

Despite being 1-0 up at the break thanks to Angelo Ogbonna's header, the Hammers were coming out for the second half with just over 30% possession and one shot on target throughout the first 45 minutes.



It was clear to see that to get more out of the game the hosts needed a change in their system, but it unfortunately never came.



Snodgrass has again kept his place despite offering very little both offensively and defensively, Sebastién Haller had been dropped and not utilised alongside Michail Antonio who's not a natural striker.



Additionally, after Cresswell's injury, Pellegrini didn't change the system to comfort Arthur Masuaku whose faults left him exposed against Nicolas Pepe.



The squad screams for a formation with three central defenders and two wingbacks, but for now, it looks very unlikely that the 66-year-old will come away from any variant of a four-back, which has been the club's downfall and one of the main reasons why they've fallen from fourth, all the way down to 16th.

Defensive vulnerability is back

Last season there was a lot of talk about West Ham conceding left, right and centre, and it looks like it might yet again be an issue.



They conceded 28 goals in 16 Premier League games while letting past two or more on nine different occasions.



And with the only natural left-back in Cresswell potentially out injured it doesn't look like it's going to improve unless Pellegrini gives up the current system as it doesn't offer enough defensive help for the backline, which is being left exposed by how poor the midfield line, except for Declan Rice, actually is.



There is a potential of 19-year-old Ben Johnson coming into the lineup if needed, but the sack-facing manager might not want to gamble when trying to save his job.