West Ham United 1-1 Sheffield United: Mousset equaliser earns point for Blades

Lys Mousset scored his second goal in as many games as he helped Sheffield United to a 1-1 draw away at West Ham.

West Ham led after Robert Snodgrass' first-half goal, however Mousset's introduction off the bench inspired a second-half comeback for the visitors.

Story of the match

West Ham started well and their first chance of the game came early on, Snodgrass almost putting Andriy Yarmolenko through on goal with a good ball in behind with Blades’ backline, however the Scotsman’s lofted pass was slightly overhit.

The hosts continued to enjoy the majority of the possession throughout the opening 20 minutes as the visitors remained resolute, maintaining their shape in a 5-3-2 formation and looking to hurt the Hammers on the counter-attack.

Despite controlling the tempo, the home side struggled to test Dean Henderson in the Sheffield United goal, instead restricted to corner kicks and shots from distance; Felipe Anderson’s long-range effort whistling just over the bar midway through the half.

Against the run of play, the away side almost went ahead on 28 minutes, David McGoldrick forcing a great save from 'keeper Roberto following a corner, West Ham eventually clearing following a number of blocks inside the box.

The visitors had another good opportunity just before the end of the half, forward Callum Robinson almost heading home after Roberto came off of his line and failed to clear McGoldrick’s whipped delivery.

Chris Wilder’s side were made to pay for their missed chances as they went behind minutes before the interval, Yarmolenko latching onto a defensive error and playing though Snodgrass who had time to close in on goal and finish comfortably to make it 1-0 to West Ham.

The second half started with a flurry of chances, the first falling to the home side with Felipe Anderson wasting a good opportunity, the Brazilian passing to Sebastien Haller when better options were available.

The Blades then attempted to respond moments later, wing-back Enda Stevens denied an equaliser by a clearance off the line that took several deflections on its route to goal.

Manuel Pellegrini's side then took their turn to attack as the frantic pace of the game continued, Felipe Anderson with another great chance, but he was unable to beat Henderson inside the area after combining well with Yarmolenko.

After missing several good chances, West Ham were pegged back just before the 70-minute mark as Sheffield United made it 1-1 through second-half substitute Mousset, the Frenchman's driven strike creeping into the far corner to level the scores.

Aaron Cresswell came close to quickly restoring the home side's lead after being picked out by the influential Yarmolenko with a delightful chip, however he was quickly closed down by Henderson and the chance came to nothing.

Both sides continued to search for a late goal and with 10 minutes remaining Snodgrass was denied by the post as he met a low cross at the back post, much to the agony of the home crowd.

Despite a few late chances for the hosts, neither side managed to find a winner and the points were shared at the London Stadium.

Takeaways

Snodgrass takes opportunity

Robert Snodgrass repaid the faith shown in him by Manuel Pellegrini with a goal as part of an impressive individual performance.

The Scotsman, who recently retired from international football, was brought into the side to provide energy in midfield against a hard-working Sheffield United side; he did exactly that and more.

Much-changed Hammers continue poor form

Manuel Pellegrini made five changes to the side that were uninspiring in defeat against Everton last week, however his side could only manage a point.

Although Snodgrass impressed, the decision to leave out Angelo Ogbonna and Ryan Fredericks, arguably two of West Ham's best players this season, bemused many supporters.

Wilder substitutions pay dividends

Chris Wilder introduced Lys Mousset and Billy Sharp off the bench, and his changes paid off as the former found the back of the net to earn his side a point.

Mousset and Sharp provided much-needed energy to the Blades' attack, Wilder again displaying his very impressive managerial credentials.