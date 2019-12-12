Brendan Rodgers: 'There will be no-one leaving in January'

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted that nobody will be leaving his side in the January transfer window.

Several of the Foxes' star players have been linked with moves away from the club after Leicester's strong start to the season, with England internationals James Maddison and Ben Chilwell reported to be the main targets of several big clubs.

'We want to ensure they stay beyond January'

Despite all the rumours of his players being linked with moves away from the King Power Stadium, Leicester boss Rodgers strongly believes that there will be no departures.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live he said: “There’ll be no-one leaving in January. Categorically.

“I’m sure if we speak (to the hierarchy), they will have the same message.

“I speak regularly with Jon and Top. It’s very clear we want to keep this squad together. We want to ensure they stay around beyond January.”

In order to quash any rumours of players leaving, it is reported that some of the squad are to be offered new long-term deals with the likes of Wilfried Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu expected to be offered new contracts but Rodgers confirmed that any deals in the pipeline are not close.

Rodgers said: “I can’t tell you anything.

“Jon has had some conversations with the representatives, but that’s as far as it’s at.

“I said some would happen after January but for others it could happen at any time. There’s nothing to add to that here today.”

'It's not about comparing who's best'

After recording a club-record breaking eighth consecutive league win against Aston Villa on Sunday many people have began to compare Rodgers' side to the famous side managed by Claudio Ranieri who won a historic first Premier League title in the 2015-16 season.

The Northern Irishman meanwhile waved away the claims that his side are better and believes that the two teams are incomparable.

The 46-year-old said: “I don’t think you can compare.

"Claudio had great charisma, I didn’t. The style was different.

“We play in a different style. You have to applaud that team for what they achieved. Our job is to create a new history.

“It’s not about comparing who is best.”