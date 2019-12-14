Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview: Citizens look to bounce back from derby disappointment

Arsenal will look for their second successive victory in the Premier League as they welcome Pep Guardiola's Manchester City the the Emirates on Sunday.

The champions of England will be looking to bounce back following last weekends Manchester derby defeat.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the encounter.

Team news

Freddie Ljungberg made nine changes to his side for their Europa League clash in midweek, clearly resting players and showing he values this game with much higher significance.

Kieran Tierney will definitely miss out with a dislocated shoulder while both Hector Bellerin and Granit Xhaka are doubts as they recover from their respective injuries.

The Blues have experienced a bucket load of injuries thus far this season, with the absence of Aymeric Laporte being labelled as a key problem as Guardiola's men continue to leak goals and drop points.

Gabriel Jesus has been in electric form as of late, leaving the absence of Sergio Aguero through injury less of a problem.

John Stones is also out through injury whilst David Silva faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock in last weekends derby.

Arsenal predicted XI: Leno; Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Torreira, Guendouzi; Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Man City predicted XI: ​Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Angelino; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling.

City dominant in recent years

It goes without saying that in recent years, City fans have had a lot more to celebrate than the Londoners, winning countless trophies, whilst also being the dominant force in this fixture.

The champions have won the last five meetings between the two sides, with Arsenal's last victory coming under Arsene Wenger in the Emirates FA Cup in 2017.

City will be the favourites going into this encounter, although with Arsenal having shown character to come from behind to beat West Ham United on Monday, their will be and added belief in the Emirates that they can cause an upset.

City need to win to have any chance of catching Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the top of the league.