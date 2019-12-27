Sam Kerr's chance to prove herself in Europe has started

The January FAWSL transfer window is officially open, and Sam Kerr is available for Chelsea on January 5 against Reading at Kingsmeadow.

The 26-year-old Australian striker signed her two-and-a-half-year contract with Chelsea in November.

Never having played in Europe, she has been the talk of the league with much anticipation to see if she can replicate her stats from the USA and Australia in England.

She has topped the table in the NWSL three years running and the W-League two years running. In 2019 she finished with 18 goals and 4 assists in the NWSL and 17 goals and 4 assists in the W-League.

Undoubtably, the Australian has been the go-to striker for every team she has played with, but that might change now.

She will be alongside world class players such as Bethany England, Erin Cuthbert, Guro Reiten, Fran Kirby, Ji So-yun and Ramona Bachmann among some.

Chelsea manager, Emma Hayes does not put players as priority over the team, as she told Alexandra Ibaceta.

“We don’t make plans around anyone. It’s a team game, she will fit into the team.

“I hope [players are looking over their shoulders], if not then I’m not doing my job. You can’t get complacent, we got to win things. No matter who you are we’ve got to keep the juice in consistently if you want to keep competing for titles.”

Despite the Blues being four points away from top of the table Arsenal, they still have an unbeaten start to the league.

Some of Chelsea’s success can be credited to their fluidity and their depth in squad. With constant rotation in the squad, this means that the Australian might not see the pitch as much as she’s used to. This NWSL season she started all 23 matches she played only being subbed off twice.

Magdalena Eriksson, Chelsea captain, emphasizes just how competitive and confident this team is, something the new striker has to adapt to.

“Everyone feels like they’re involved, everyone knows their role and everyone knows that they’re really important for the team. We’ve used the whole squad this year, we rotate a lot. We challenge ourselves in training as well, everyone is confident when they get the chance.

On bring in Kerr; “I think it’s a massive statement from the club in which direction we’re going. We’re going for the Champions League and we’re not going only to the semifinal but next time we’re going to win it. That’s our goal.

“A player like her will bring the standards up in training. It will of course be all eyes on her but then we have some absolutely amazing strikers that get to compete with her so hopefully she will raise the bar for everyone.”

When asked about Kerr’s involvement, Hayes stated that the Australian will be involved in the first match of the new year.