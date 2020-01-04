Arsenal Women vs Birmingham City Women FAWSL preview: Arsenal look to stay at the top

League leaders Arsenal host ninth place Birmingham City hoping to get the first crucial points of the new year.

The Blues face the burden of playing the Gunners at home where they have won their last nine FAWSL matches; a new record in the history of the competition. While the Blues' have only taken one point from their last five visits to Borehamwood.

The last campaign saw Birmingham threaten the big three after finishing fourth just two points behind third-place Chelsea, but have failed to replicate their form again. With just seven points from eight matches, Marta Tejedor's side now have to focus on getting points to stay out of relegation zone.

Joe Montemurro's side are looking to keep their winning form going into the second half of the season with the margin of error closing as the end of the season approaches. The previous league match Arsenal lost was in October when they failed to overcome Chelsea away at Kingsmeadow.

Team News

Arsenal's Beth Mead is out with an ankle injury after being taken out on a stretcher against Everton on December 15.The forward avoided a fracture and just has some bruising, but no timescale of when she will be back in action has been given.

Sarah Mayling will appear in the Birmingham squad again after suffering a knee injury in November. However, Brianna Visalli and Blues' captain, Kerys Harrop are still sidelined from injuries.

One to watch: Vivianne Miedema

The Dutch striker has netted a goal in her last six FAWSL matches, if she manages another goal this Sunday, she will equal Mead's competition record set in 2015 for netting in consecutive matches.

Embed from Getty Images

Miedema is currently on a career high with 14 goals and 10 assists in nine matches in the league, and 24 goals and 8 assists in 13 games including Women's Champions League games.

She admitted earlier in the season she has not been fully fit, now rested after the holiday break she can look to break her 2019 tally of 53 goals in the calendar year.

When and Where

The match will take place at Meadow Park and kick-off is scheduled for 14:00 GMT. It is available to watch on the FA Player.