Liverpool vs Southampton Preview: Can the Reds extend the gap at the top to 22 points?

Jürgen Klopp’s side could be 22 points clear by Saturday evening with Manchester City not playing until Sunday against Tottenham in the capital.

A victory for the Saints on the other hand, could see Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side move 5th in the table with other results going their way.

Form

After defeating West Ham on Wednesday night, Jürgen Klopp’s side became the first team in the clubs history to record a victory against every Premier League club in a single campaign.

The World Champions seemingly break every record in sight and will be hoping a victory on Saturday will put them on the path to securing the earliest title win in Premier League history. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side won the league with 5 games to go in mid-April 2018, while the Reds could very well wrap up their first domestic title in 30-years by mid-March/early-April.

The Saints have lost once in their last five games in the Premier League and currently sit 9th place in the table, only 3 points behind 5th placed, Manchester United.

Hasenhüttl has well and truly turned his sides fortune around since their humiliating 9-0 home defeat at the hands of Champions League chasing Leicester City.

The manager has reverted back to an old-school 4-4-2 formation which has worked wonders for the south-coast side. The midfield pairing of James Ward-Prowse and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has formed a solid base that has dominated the likes of Tottenham, Chelsea and Leicester in recent weeks.

Ones to Watch

Liverpool – Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian has 8 Premier League goals to his name this term, none of which have come at Anfield.

The man so often referred to as ‘Bobby’ by the Liverpool faithful will be desperate to get his name on the scoresheet at Anfield after his goal against Manchester United was chalked off a few weeks back.

It’s only a matter of time before the white-teethed assassin grabs a goal at the home of the champions-elect.

Southampton – Danny Ings

The ex-Liverpool man returns to Anfield for the first time as a Southampton player after being ineligible for the Saints 3-0 defeat last season.

Ings scored in the reverse fixture and will be hoping to inflict a goal or two in tomorrows meeting.

The Winchester-born striker has 14 goals in 24 league games this season and has well and truly put his name in the hat for a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad.

One can only imagine if the Saints man continues to find the back of the net, Southgate will have no choice other than to include the striker in his plans for the summer.

Team News

The Reds will be without James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri, with Klopp stating the pair are says are "close" but not ready for Saturday.

Adam Lallana is back in training and Divock Origi is available for selection after coming off against West Ham with cramp on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane will be out of the clash against his former club, with the Senegalese currently recovering in Mallorca from a hamstring injury.

Jannik Vestergaard, Shane Long and Yan Valery are all in contention to start for the visitors this weekend, while new loan signing Kyle Walker-Peters is not expected to be involved.

Stuart Armstrong will also be unavailable for selection, with the Scot still suffering from a hip-injury that he picked up against Spurs in the FA Cup.