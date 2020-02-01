Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview: Guardiola-Mourinho rivalry returns to the Premier League

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 17: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City challenges for the ball with Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Etihad Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Manchester City will be hoping to continue their unbeaten Premier League start to 2020 when they make the trip to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

After booking their place in the Carabao Cup final this week, the Blues will be travelling south in the hope of recording their first-ever win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against an unpredictable Spurs side.

Last time out

The hosts were left frustrated in their last outing as they played out a 1-1 draw with Southampton at Saint Mary's in the FA Cup Fourth Round last weekend.

Despite taking the lead early on in the second half through Heung Min Son, a late equaliser from Sofiane Boufal meant Mourinho's side had to settle for a draw and a replay back in the capital.

The Premier League Champions recorded a defeat in their previous game, in spite of booking a place in the Carabao Cup Final. City were beaten 1-0 by rivals, Manchester United, however, a 3-2 victory on aggregate meant it was the blue side of Manchester that ran out winners across the whole tie.

Last time they met

The last time these two sides locked horns resulted in a stalemate, as they played out a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium back in August, and in typical City-Spurs fashion, it was a game riddled with VAR controversy.

Despite taking the lead twice through Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, Guardiola's side were pegged back on both occasions thanks to goals from Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura.

The Blues did find the net a third time through Gabriel Jesus, however this time they weren't pegged back by Spurs but their arch-nemesis, VAR as the late strike was ruled out for handball on Aymeric Laporte.

Recent form

Mourinho's men go into Sunday's clash on the back of contrasting form which has seen them pick up three draws, two defeats and two wins in their last seven games.

The visitors head into the game in much more impressive form after recording just one defeat and one draw in their last nine outings in all competitions.

Team news

The hosts will be without Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies who all miss out through injury, whilst new signing, Steven Bergwijn could be handed his Spurs debut after signing from PSV in the week.

For the visitors, centre-back, Aymeric Laporte is fighting to feature in the clash after not playing since his return from a five-month injury just under two weeks ago against Sheffield United.

Despite returning to first-team training this week, City will still be without winger, Leroy Sane who still hasn't fully recovered from a ligament injury that has kept him sidelined since August.