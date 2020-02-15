Leicester City U23 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur U23: Hirst double puts Foxes top of table

Leicester City U23's defeated Tottenham Hotspur U23 at Holmes Park 3-2 and went top of the Premier League 2.

George Hirst netted a double, in-between a Callum Wright goal for the young Foxes, who will remain top if Chelsea U23s defeat Arsenal U23s on Monday evening.

Story of the Match

Steve Beaglehome made two changes to the side that lost to Newport County in the Leasing.com Trophy, with Sam Hughes and Khanya Leshabela coming into the starting 11.

Leicester thought they had taken the lead when Hirst found the net, only to be deemed offside from the officials.

Despite dominating the early exchanges, it was the visitors who took the lead on 18 minutes. Dilan Markanday's surging run and shot deflected past Viktor Johansson.

Josh Eppiah nearly hit an immediate response for the Leicester but was denied by Josh Oluwayemi.

As the first-half came to its closing stages, Spurs squandered a great chance to double their lead. First, Malachi Fagan-Walcott was excellently denied by Johansson, before Rodel Richards couldn't hit the target from the follow-up.

The turnaround

Leicester grabbed their equaliser on the brink of half-time, as Hirst converted from the penalty spot to score his second goal of the season against the London-side.

It was 2-1 almost straight away as Wright connected with Vontae Daley-Campbell's cross to complete the turnaround.

Just like how the first-half ended, the second-half began with Leicester dominating.

However, on the 58th minute, Jubril Okedina beat Johansson with a neat effort against the run of play.

The winner came with just over 15 minutes of play remaining when Hirst showed immense awareness and skill before firing low into the bottom corner.

Takeaways

Next up for the U23's is Southampton away on Monday 2nd March, giving the team a team-week break.

Who impressed?

It was Hirst who received the applause, after another fine display for the U23's. Since his move from OH Leuven, Hirst has been amongst the goals for Steve Beaglehome's side.

His double last night are his 11th and 12th goals of the season and the former-Sheffield Wednesday man looks very likely to be given a chance with the first-team.