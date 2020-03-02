Bruno Fernandes' electric start to life in Manchester

Bruno Fernandes has quickly endeared himself to the Old Trafford faithful since making his £68 million switch from Sporting Lisbon in January.

Fernandes was the standout player once again as his equalizer earned Manchester United a 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Five goal contributions in six games for Fernandes

The Portuguese international has been directly involved in five goals during his six appearances in all competitions – scoring three and registering two assists.

His performances have received acclaim from numerous names, including most notably former club legends Roy Keane and Rio Ferdinand.

Keane declared: “I think he’s definitely been a big boost to everybody at the club and people are speaking highly of him.”

“People talk about leadership in terms of making tackles but I just think his personality, he’s just given everyone a lift and that goes down to his quality on the pitch.

“We often talk about players taking to settle at a club – it’s not taken him long has it? Maybe that’s the sign of a good player.”

Ferdinand also added: “He’s come in and he’s been a breath of fresh air. He’s somebody who is going to have an impact and an influence on other people it seems.

“Him [Fernandes] and Mata have linked up very well. He plays the ball into people, his awareness of space and people around him is phenomenal.

“It’s still early days, we can’t say he’s the saviour, but you can tell he’s a bit different, he’s not the same as everyone else.”

Man United are unbeaten in all competitions since Fernandes made his debut in a 0-0 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 1 February (W3 D3).

Ex-manager backs Fernandes to do even more

His former manager Jorge Silas has revealed he’s “never seen a player like Bruno” and insists he “will do more” when he’s fully adjusted to his surroundings at the club.

The attack was clearly lacking creativity prior to his arrival and Fernandes provides a different dimension to their play in the final third.

His attitude has been exemplary and he looks a player destined to succeed in the Premier League on the basis of his early performances.

United are producing chances aplenty with the Portuguese maestro orchestrating midfield and Solskjaer may have found the individual to help inspire the club to Champions League qualification.