Manchester United finally reach agreement for Bruno Fernandes signing

After months of speculation, Bruno Fernandes will become a Manchester United player subject to a successful medical and the agreement of personal terms.

The Portuguese midfielder was linked heavily with a move to Old Trafford in the summer. United denied such reports and indicated that they preferred other targets.

United complete €55m agreement for Fernandes

As the January transfer window opened, United's stance changed and they've targeted the 26-year-old throughout the month. Sporting Lisbon have held out over certain parts of the deal but both clubs announced a deal had been agreed on Wednesday.

It was just a few hours before United played Manchester City in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg.

Fernandes will offer United some much-needed creativity in a side which has struggled against low-defensive lines this season.

United have been crying out for Fernandes-type of player

It's a signing which the club were crying out for even in the summer and so some United fans will be disappointed that it's taken so long to complete a signing of this ilk.

United will pay an immediate fee of €55m to Sporting to bring Fernandes to Old Trafford. There are a further €20m of potential add-ons.

Those add-ons were a key part of the delay over this signing. United attempted to include such obligations such as €5m if Fernandes wins the Balon d'Or. Sporting thought such an offer was unrealistic, as were other offers. United have clearly offered from more realistic add-ons to complete the deal.

What does this mean for United's season?

Fernandes gives something United don't have: goal contributions. Marcus Rashford was heavily relied upon until a double stress fracture in his back at the start of January. He's netted 19 times. Anthony Martial has scored 12 and Mason Greenwood 10. Aside from those three players, goals have been hard to come by.

So Fernandes' regular goalscoring for club and country will be a huge boost. However, a January transfer always means expectations must be tempered.

United's squad has been far too thin and even this one signing is a great boost. One more is really needed to give the Reds a good chance of a top four spot come the end of the season.