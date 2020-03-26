Who is Chelsea's player of the season?

In a season which has been halted by a world pandemic, the Coronavirus, Chelsea and the rest of the footballing world have had their season stopped to reduce the severity of the issue.

Looking back at when the football was upon us, Chelsea were enjoying their first season under the management of Frank Lampard.

In an up and down season, where inconsistent results have been constant, many players have had inconsistent like seasons.

In a non-pandemic season, we would be approaching the time when the player of the season shortlist would be getting shorter. Which Blues should be on that shortlist?

Matteo Kovacic

Initially joining the club on loan from Real Madrid at the start of last season, many Chelsea fans were unsure on Kovacic after an underwhelming season.

With Chelsea having a transfer ban this season, it was understandable that the Kovacic deal became permanent, even if it did spark debate when the Croatian put pen to paper.

This season, the midfielder has been one of the stand-out performers for Chelsea, Lampard has recognised this and has praised the number 17 on numerous occasions.

Scoring goals and high light compilations is not how Kovacic will be remembered. His ‘dirty work’ and the overall team play he provides is what makes him a real talent.

The midfielder has made 57 Premier League appearances for the West London club, contributing one goal and five assists.

93 tackles in 57 games means the former Inter Milan player puts in his defensive duties for Chelsea, averaging out to a tackle success ratio of 61%.

Kovacic makes an average of 53 passes per game, a stat that shows the strengths of the silky midfielder.

Tammy Abraham

After numerous loan spells at Bristol City, Swansea City and Aston Villa, the Chelsea academy product has shown he has what it takes to lead the line for Lampard.

At 22-years of age, many thought it was the time for Abraham to step up and he has certainly not disappointed.

During the 2017/18 season, Abraham spent the season in the Premier League, but at loan on Swansea in South Wales. The forward underperformed for the Swans, after netting just five in 31.

This time round, two years later, the 22-year old has received plaudits for his knack of scoring and being in the right place at the right time.

13 goals in 25 topflight games is how the forward sits thus far, meaning he has created a goal scoring ratio of 52%. This puts the forward in superb fasion, he scores in more than half of the game he plays in.

In addition to his goal antics, Abraham has seemed to vanish the ‘number 9 curse’ at Chelsea, which appeared within the fanbase after prolific goal scorers have massively underperformed at West London, such as Falcao and Fernando Torres.

Jorginho

Like his midfield partner, Kovacic, Jorginho joined Chelsea at the start of last season after he followed Maurizio Sarri from Napoli.

Despite the split between the fanbase last season, Blues fans have reunited this season, witnessing the job that Jorginho plays and his clear traits.

His role of picking the ball from deep, dictating the play and acting as a deep lying playmaker is what the Italian is best at. Linking the defence to the attack is a familiar look when you watch the midfielder play.

To put into perspective on how Jorginho applies his trade, the former Napoli deep lying playmaker averages 79 passes per game with an addition of 189 accurate long balls.

Like his Croatian midfielder partner, scoring goals isn’t a clear trait. Nevertheless, the number five has already doubled his goal tally since last season, doing it in nine lesser games after scoring four in the Premier League.