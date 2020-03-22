Chelsea 6 - 0 Arsenal: Where are the goalscorers now?

On the 22nd March 2014, Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea recorded their biggest ever win over Arsenal. A triumphant 6-0 victory concluded Arsene Wenger a day to forget on which was his 1000th game in charge of the Gunners.

A lot has changed for both clubs since the half of dozen goals at Stamford Bridge, for both sides. Chelsea only have one player who still wears the blue. Cesar Azpilicueta started against the Gunners, his current manager, Frank Lampard was on the bench that day.

There were five different goal scorers that day, let's look at where the contributors are six years on from the emphatic afternoon in West London.

Samuel Eto’o

The Cameroon international enjoyed a brief spell at Chelsea over a single season in 2013/14. Jose Mourinho made the signing to provide another goal source upfront, the pair shared success when Inter Milan won the Champions League in 2010.

Since the departure from Chelsea in 2014, Eto’o has played for Everton and Sampdoria amongst others. Despite retiring late last year, the record scorer of his national team, 56 goals in 118, has been in the news. The forward sent an emotional video over social media to wish former teammate, Ronaldinho his birthday wishes. The 2005 Balon’Dor winner is serving time for attempting to enter Paraguay with a fake passport.

Andre Schurrle

On the 25th June 2013, Chelsea made the signing of 22-year old Andre Schurrle from Bayer Leverkusen for £18million. The forward netted 15 goals over two seasons for the Blues, before making the switch back to the Bundesliga and Wolfsburg.

Despite leaving the Premier League in 2015, the 2014 World Cup Winner joined Fulham in the 2018/19 season on a loan deal. The move back to London was unsuccessful when Craven Cottage rebounded straight back to the Championship following their relegation in 2019.

Oscar

A fan favourite once upon a time at Stamford Bridge. The arrival of Oscar in 2012 from Internacional brought optimism with the 21-year old Brazilian tipped for big things. Oscar shown bright moments right from the get-go at Chelsea, including a magnificent goal against Juventus in the Champions League.

Four and a half years concluding the end of Oscar’s stay in west London. Chinese super league side Shanghai SIPG signed the playmaker for around £52million. Critics were out when the transfer was completed, due to the desire and motivation behind leaving for the Chinese Super League at just 25-years of age.

Eden Hazard

The Belgian magician will go down as an all-time great at Stamford Bridge. The move in 2012 turned out to be a very colourful and successful seven years after his move from French side Lille. The two-time Premier League winner also enjoyed F.A. Cup silverware, as well as two Europa League trophies.

Since the departure from Chelsea in 2019, the Real Madrid man got his dream move to the Bernabeu. It’s not been a fairy-tale since the move to the European giants, injuries have cursed Hazard, which has caused inconsistent form for the number seven.

Mo Salah

£11million is how much Chelsea paid for the 21-year old in January 2014 from FC Basel. The Egyptian winger failed to really make a stamp at Stamford Bridge, causing two loan deals in Italy to Roma and Fiorentina. After a successful spell at the latter, Roma made the move permanent in 2016.

The current Liverpool man has become one of the world's best since his move back to England in 2017. The two-time golden boot winner has endured a fruitful time in the north west, including a Club World Cup trophy and a Champions League medal.