Marc Guehi: Young Blue Season Review

Over the past few years, it has been clear to see that the Chelsea Academy arguably has the best youth setup and prospects in the country.

With seven FA Youth Cups to the club’s name within the last 11 seasons, the young talent at Chelsea are second to none.

With the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and Reece James breaking into the first team this season, there is always a chance that new youth prospects can impress on the big stage.

Chelsea VAVEL takes a look into one of the club’s most promising players, Marc Guehi.

Promising start

The 20-year-old centre-back was born in Abidjan in the Ivory Coast, but he represents the England U21s.

Guehi joined the Chelsea Academy in 2007 and has played for the club at various youth levels.

He also made a real name for himself during the U17 World Cup in 2017, where he scored in the 5-2 final win against Spain.

Defensive duties

In 2019, Guehi signed a new contract with the Blues until 2022.

His senior debut for Chelsea came against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup, where he played the full 90 minutes.

For the first half of the season, he mostly featured for the Chelsea U23s in the Premier League 2, as well as making appearances in the UEFA Youth League.

His impressive performances soon earned him senior football elsewhere.

Signing for the Swans

In January this year, Guehi signed for Swansea City on loan for the remainder of the season.

He made a total of 14 appearances for the Swans since joining.

His strong defensive capabilities helped guide the Championship side to the play-offs, where they lost to Brentford.

Next steps

For Guehi, it will be interesting to see where he plays next season.

There is a chance he could return to Swansea and spend another season there according to football.london, but there is also the possibility of him spending a season on loan at another Premier League side where he would gain some valuable experience.

At just 20-years-old though, he has a bright future ahead of him and it will be great to see him in Chelsea blue once again soon.