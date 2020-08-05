Salomon Kalou: A Cult Hero

Salomon Kalou was a fan favourite at Chelsea during his six year stay between 2006 to 2012. The Ivorian was a regular figure in blue during his time, the number 21 had some memorable moments at Stamford Bridge.

From winning Premier League’s to winning Champions League’s, Kalou is a real ‘cult hero’ of recent times due to his service. Chelsea fans will always hold a special place for their direct forward from the past.

The transfer in 2006 from Feyenoord for around £9million certainly paid off. His time in West London will be looked on with fond memories.

Here are some top moments from Kalou from his time in the capital of England.

European glory

The most famous night in Chelsea Football Club’s history. Winning the prestigious competition in Bayern Munich’s back yard, against the German giants, was very special.

Kalou played in that final in 2012, he had a very unique spider hair cut too. Against all the odds, himself and Chelsea made history by becoming the first ever London club to win the Champions League.

The win over Bayern was even more special after what happened four years before against Manchester United in Moscow. Kalous was part of the Chelsea side that lost to the Red Devils in the final on penalties. It made up for the heartbreak in Eastern Europe.

Premier League champion

The Carlo Ancelotti era at Stamford Bridge brought major success when he arrived in 2009. His two-year stint came with the club’s fourth Premier League title.

The winger played in all but one of the games during the 2009/10 winning campaign. He concluded the season with 12 goals and four assists in 37 games.

During this same season, Kalou was involved in the Community Shield win at Wembley and the F.A. Cup final joy against Portsmouth.

FA Cup Specialist

Kalou won a lot of honours at Chelsea, including four F.A. Cup accolades. Winning four in five years highlights where the club were in this era. Specialists in winning silverware.

Scoring in the 2012 F.A. Cup final rounded off a good era for Kalou, who left in that summer to Lille in France.

Hat trick hero

During the 2009/2010 season, the number 21 netted three against Stoke City in the 7-0 win. This was three games before the end of the season which returned the Blues to the top of the tree.

Overall, in blue, the Ivorian scored 60 goals and assisted 44 in 254 games. An overall goal contribution of 104 goals in 254 outings.