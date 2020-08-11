Tammy Abraham: 'I want to get to the level of Robert Lewandowski'

Chelsea concluded their 2019/2020 season on Saturday night after they were beaten by Bayern Munich 7-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions Leaue.

There was a new number nine in August 2019. Homegrown talent, Tammy Abraham, took the shirt after a successful loan spell at Aston Villa after they won promotion to the Premier League.

Many thought he would struggle in the topflight, but his full debut season at Stamford Bridge has shown promising signs for the future. He scored 15 goals in 34 games, finishing the season as the clubs highest goalscorer.

To put things into perspective, he has returned better stats than the likes of Didier Drogba, Andriy Shevchenko and Fernando Torres in their first season. Drogba netted 10 goals in 26 outings, Torres six in 32 and four goals in 30 for Shevchenko.

'A magnificent year...'

Tammy has spoken about his season after the defeat in Munich, a game in which he scored in. He said: “It has been a magnificent year for me personally and for the lads.

"I had a few injury niggles, but I couldn’t have asked for a better season. I have come out stronger but now I must build myself for next season. That is my aim. I must raise the bar and go again.

"This is Chelsea Football Club. There will always be competition for places and high standards. I will fight for my spot; it is never going to come easy. It was not easy at the start of the season, but I worked my way into the team. I must keep doing that.”

It was an applaudable interview from the 22-year-old. His killer mentality excited many fans for next season. The number nine wants to fight for his place in the squad.

With the introduction of Timo Werner, there will be three first team strikers at the club with Olivier Giroud too.

Idolising the Polish hitman

The opposing number nine on the weekend was Robert Lewandowski. Abraham made it clear how much admiration he has for the Polish striker.

“In my opinion, he is the best striker in the world. That is the level I have got to get to and to be better. I aspire to be like that.

"Coming to Munich and playing a team like this is a huge learning curve. It was a great experience to me. Next season I have got to build myself to reach them heights.”

Abraham finished top scorer for Chelsea in the Champions League with three goals in eight. He scored against Lille away, and in the home leg too. The goal on Saturday evening concluded an impressive season.

Looking ahead

The first half of the season was the better side of the campaign on a personal level. In the first 20 Premier League games he scored 12 goals. This included a hattrick against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux in September.

The two previous games ended with a brace against Norwich City in the 3-2 victory and the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

This concluded a superb return in the first five games after netting seven. The first half of the season ended with the winner against Arsenal in the 2-1 win at The Emirates. The cherry on top.

The turn of the year was disappointing in relation to what he had hit in 2019. The forward only scored three Premier League goals in 2020.

The new season is due to get underway on the September 12th. There will be high expectations for Chelsea after adding Werner and Hakim Ziyech to the ranks.

There is due to be more signings at Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks now the season has been completed. Abraham will be hoping to be part of this new era in West London.