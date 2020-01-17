Manchester City vs Crystal Palace preview

Manchester City look to continue their 100% start to the season as they face Roy Hodgson’s men, Crystal Palace, at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The reigning champions of England could cut the astronomical gap on Liverpool to 11 points with a victory against the Eagles.

Crystal Palace come into this game in indifferent form having been unbeaten in their last four games but during that run they suffered a disappointing defeat in the 3rd round of the FA Cup by being dumped out by Derby County.

Last time out



Last weekend Sergio Aguero stole the show with a record breaking performance against Aston Villa. The sensational Argentine scored a hat-trick breaking two records on the way as he became the highest scoring overseas player of all time and the player with most hat-tricks in Premier League history.

City were sublime last time out as the blues demolished Aston Villa.

Crystal Palace will come into this game in good form having come from behind to hold Arsenal last weekend to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park. Jordan Ayew who has had a good season so far scored the equaliser to cancel out Aubameyang’s first half opener.

Last time they met



Manchester City were comfortable winners the last time these clubs met as the blues scored twice in 2 second half minutes in the first half to seal the points.

Gabriel Jesus and David Silva were the goal scorers that day to seal a 0-2 victory for City.

Recent form



City come into this game in impeccable form having won every game in all competitions so far this month with their most recent home victory resulting in a 4-1 win against Port Vale in the FA Cup and a 2-1 against Everton in the Premier League a few days prior.

Palace also arrive into this match in good form as they come into this game on the back of three successive 1-1 draws in the Premier League, their most recent draw came against Norwich City.

Team news



Aymeric Laporte returns ever closer to City’s matchday squad as he is back in full training with the blues although it is unlikely that he will feature in this match. Leroy Sane is still in recovery and remains a long-term injury.

Crystal Palace will be without a number of key players for this game as Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho and Max Meyer are all currently out with their respective injuries. Club captain Luka Milivojevic is serving the 2nd of his three match ban but there is some good news for the Eagles as Joel Ward is available for selection following his knee injury.

