Manchester City 2019/20 season review: Blues still eyeing European success 

After a clean sweep of all domestic trophies last season, it was always going to be an uphill task for Manchester City to replicate their heroics from last term in this one.

Despite losing their Premier League and FA Cup crowns it is fair to say the Blues have still enjoyed some success. Pep Guardiola's side once again swooped the first two prizes of the campaign, claiming the Community Shield in the traditional season opener with a win on penalties over Liverpool. City then picked up a third League Cup on the bounce in March with 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Wembley.

As well as this domestic success, City will also have their eyes on the biggest honour in club football with their 2019/20 Champions League campaign still to be continued, with Real Madrid their next hurdle in the second leg of their round of 16 tie at the Etihad Stadium.

Transfer Business

After last season's domination, Guardiola rightly did not need to alter his side too much with just the three new first-team faces coming in. The first man in - and arguably the most influential - was Rodrigo.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder was no doubt brought in as a long term replacement for Fernandinho. However, with a somewhat central-defensive crisis early on in the campaign, the Brazilian was required to slot into the backline, throwing Rodri straight into the role as the main anchor in the Blues' midfield.

Despite not setting the world alight, the Spaniard has been a solid addition to Guardiola's setup, taking on the so-called 'dirty work' behind the Blues' fast-flowing attacking play. The Spaniard racked up the most passes of any player in the Premier League this season, proving the perfect fit for Guardiola's 'keep ball' style of play.

The former Premier League champions also invested in the right-back region, bringing in Joao Cancelo from Italian giants Juventus. The Portuguese international was initially brought in to provide healthy competition for Kyle Walker, and whilst Walker has gone from strength to Strength, Cancelo's first year in English football has been a tough one.

However, after recently impressing at left-back at the back end of the Premier League season, the 26-year-old could well have played himself into Guardiola's upcoming Champions League campaign plans and beyond.

City's third signing of last summer also came in the full-back region, as left-back Angelino returned to the Etihad Stadium after an impressive season away in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven. However, the Spaniard was unable to replicate his dutch successes back in England, resulting in 23-year-old moving to German side, RB Leipzig on loan in January.

Key moment of the Season

With the Blues' Premier League campaign proving an underwhelming one their focus quickly turned to their European journey, and when Guardiola's side were drawn against giants, Real Madrid it's fair to say their journey to a first-ever Champions League triumph got a whole lot tougher.

In spite of the uphill task, the Blues made their biggest statement amongst Europe's elite yet, as they defeated the Galacticos 2-1 in their round of 16 first leg, on a historic night in the Blues' European history.

However, there is no doubt the job over Europe's most coveted side is far from done, as Guardiola's side host Madrid at the Etihad Stadium with an away goal advantage this coming week.

Player of the Season - Kevin De Bruyne

In a squad full of superstars, the one man who proved to be the cut above the rest is Kevin De Bruyne. From wonder goals to mesmerising assists, the Belgian proved himself as one of the world's best this term, backing it up with three Premier League records.

De Bruyne became the quickest player to reach 50 assists, the only to reach 15+ assists in three successive seasons, and finally equalled Thiery Henry's assist record, after notching up 20 this term.

As well as proving himself as a provider, the 29-year-old also found the net 13 times this Premier League campaign, including three goal of the season contenders against Newcastle United, Chelsea and Norwich CIty.

De Bruyne has also proved pivotal on the European stage for Guardiola's side, putting in a man-of-the-match performance against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu as he picked up an assist and a goal in the Blues' 2-1 turnaround in the round of 16 first leg.

Most Improved Player During ‘Project Restart’ - Phil Foden

With City legend, David Silva bowing out from the Etihad Stadium after 10 successful years, the reigns as City's midfield maestro now look to be being passed over to lifelong Blue, Phil Foden, and it's fair to say he has more than taken to the role since the restart.

Of his six Premier League goals this campaign, five came post-project restart with a string of impressive performances securing the 'Stockport Iniesta' as one of Guardiola's key men since the return of the Premier League in June.

With fans, pundits and experts alike calling for more first-team action for Foden, Guardiola has now granted the wish. This has allowed the youngster to showcase himself as one of world football's rising stars, and with EURO 2020 being suspended until next year the City youngster could prove to be a pivotal man in Gareth Southgate's plan for international success with the Three Lions.