'It's been a crazy year' - NWSL player and Canada international Lindsay Agnew talks about her KIF Örebro loan

At the beginning of August, KIF Örebro announced that they had signed Lindsay Agnew on loan for the rest of the season. The Canada international is one of ten NWSL-players that have come to Sweden and the Damallsvenskan to get valuable game-time out on the pitch while the situation in the NWSL is uncertain due to COVID-19.

The 25-year-old striker has never played in Europe before. The deal with KIF Örebro applies for the rest of the season.

Agnew, who currently belongs to North Carolina Courage has also played for Washington Spirit, Houston Dash and had a short stint in the Australian W-League with Sydney FC.

A strange year

"It's been a strange year. But to be honest, it's giving me as a footballer opportunities and experiences that I'd never imagined a few months ago. So, I'm trying to use this time wisely and develop myself as a player while playing in another league." Agnew says.

Agnew is accompanied in the Damallsvenskan by her fellow Canadians Rebecca Quinn from OL Reign and Elizabeth Eddy from Sky Blue FC. Agnew seems so to look forward to playing football in Sweden during the autumn:

"It's the first time in Europe for me, and I think it'll benefit our National team that we can test our talent outside the NWSL with this opportunity. It's an exciting league here in Sweden with a lot of young talents."

A bit different from the NWSL

After making the move from the Courage, Agnew said that the Damallsvenskan is more physical than she expected it would be:

"It's a bit different from the NWSL in playing style. It's more physical than I imagined it to be. Although, Swedish football is well-known for its defending skills."

KIF Örebro aims for the top 3 as one more spot for the Champions League has been added for the Swedish teams ahead of this season.

"I'm here to help KIF Örebro to win games and reach the top 3 in the table." Agnew finishes.