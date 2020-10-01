Primera Iberdrola opening weekend preview: The first women's 'Clásico' in Madrid

Women’s football in Spain is back.

The first round of the 2020-2021 Primera Iberdrola season will be played on 3 and 4 October. Eighteen teams will make up the overall table, with two newly promoted teams, SD Eibar and CD Santa Teresa, from Badajoz.

Games played on Satuday:

EDF Logroño – Levante 11:30 GMT +1

Las Gaunas will host this first match between two strong teams. Both squads have had a busy summer presenting new players, such as Olga García and Inés Altamira in the home team. María Pry’s Levante is mentally prepared to fight for a ticket for the Champions League.

Athletic Club – Deportivo Abanca 16:00 GMT +1

This match in Lezama will give the opportunity to 257 members to watch the game from the stands. The club has stated that if the demand for tickets is higher they will put on a draw.

Athletic and Deportivo finished one behind the other on the table, so both will have extra motivation.

Espanyol – Atlético Madrid 16:00 GMT+1

These teams have had an opposite pre-season. On one side, Espanyol has played various matches with excellent results and new signings like Vanina Correa who has strengthened the goal.

On the other hand, Atlético has been increasing the number of its players in the infirmary, such as Carmen Menayo and Hedvig Lindhal, both with knee injuries.

Games played on Sunday:

Sporting Huelva – Valencia 11:00 GMT+1

Coincidentaly, this same combination was the last to be played in March before the COVID-19 pandemic. Valencia is determined to perform better than last year when they only won three matches and “thanks” to the pandemic, the team avoided relegation.

SD Eibar Femenino – Real Betis F 11:00 GMT+1

Newly promoted Eibar will host Betis, who won their first ever Copa de Andalucia against Granada last Saturday. This will definitely set the match at a higher level.

CD Santa Teresa - Sevilla 12:00 GMT+1

An hour later, Santa Teresa returns to Primera Iberdrola after two years and will be playing against Sevilla at home with the help of their fans. According to the new protocol, the crowd will be reduced to 50% and will have to maintain social distancing.

Sevilla, coached by Cristian Toro, have had a nine-week preseason and arrive confident with their new players.

UDG Tenerife – Madrid CFF 13:00 GMT+1

The visiting team will challenge this season to more good football, as they finished in 13th position last year. In total, fourteen players said goodbye, while five new arrived, one of them being Joyce Borini, from UDG Tenerife.

The women from Tenerife have the clear aim of saving the category one more year.

Real Madrid – FC Barcelona 13:30 GMT +1

Marta Frías will referee the first women’s ‘clásico’ in the history, after CD Tacón officially changed its name to Real Madrid. In their last match in Madrid, Barcelona won 0-6 and will try to revalidate their victory on Sunday.

The game between Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano has been postponed.