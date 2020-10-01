Carla Ward: "We looked tired against Everton"

Birmingham City Women manager Carla Ward has slammed her team following their defeat to Everton in the Women’s FA Cup semi-final on Wednesday night.

It was a frustrating display for Ward’s Blues side, with them seeing more shots on target than the visitors but being unable to make any of them count.

Bland Blues

Ward attacked her side’s lack of attacking threat at the SportNation.bet Stadium:

“I think the way we’ve performed in the last few weeks and particularly in the quarter final has been exceptional, but from minute one tonight we looked flat.

"We looked tired. The fact we’re all so disappointed says how far we’ve come in that time.

"I don’t think we gave a good account of ourselves out there”.

Birmingham were under pressure from the first minute, with Everton’s scintillating form and high confidence from beating Chelsea showing immediately. Birmingham defended bravely, just about holding Everton off until the 43rd minute when Simone Magill latched on to a cheeky no-look pass from Izzy Christiansen to fire home.

Nicoline Sørensen and Valerie Guavin added the second and third goals in the second half to sink Birmingham’s hearts.

Problems for the future

Birmingham currently have a very thin squad, only being able to field five substitutes against Everton.

With the Blues narrowly avoiding relegation in the 19/20 season, staying up by virtue of Liverpool’s inferior points per game record. Manager Marta Tejedor was dismissed in March and the squad was gutted over the summer transfer window.

Ward has made some smart signings, including promising Chelsea youngster Jamie-Lee Napier and Manchester United’s Mollie Green, but they are still unable to take advantage of the new rules allowing sides to field nine substitutes. In this instance, their issues were exacerbated by Georgia Brougham being ineligible as she is on loan from Everton.

Birmingham have their work cut out to stay in the Women’s Super League this season, but Ward will take confidence from their performances in the league so far.