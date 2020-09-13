Everton Women 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women: Izzy Christiansen header earns Toffees hard-fought victory over Spurs

Everton Women defeat Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-0 in Matchday Two of the Barclays FA Women's Super League at Walton Hall Park.

Story of the game

The Blues looked the much more energetic side from the get-go and very nearly found themselves a goal up on 7 minutes but Hayley Raso’s effort was tipped around the post superbly by Becky Spencer in-between the Spurs sticks.

Five minutes from the interval, Spurs came close to grabbing the lead against the run of play as captain Josie Green struck from distance, but her strike was denied with a fingertip save from Sandy MacIver.

Shortly after the restart the home side broke the deadlock as half-time substitute Nicoline Sørensen played an inch-perfect across goal towards Izzy Christiansen who headed home from 5 yards out to give the Toffees the lead.

Spurs struggled to get into the game in the second period and despite a late push and despite utilising four substitutes, Juan Amoros and Karen Hills’ side didn't set the world alight with their second half performance and will need to up their game significantly for their FA Cup clash with Arsenal in two weeks’ time otherwise they could face quite the embarrassment.

Key takeaway from the match

Solid Everton

Willie Kirk’s side are now two from two in this season’s WSL, keeping two clean sheets in the process.

As all eyes are fixed on the likes of Chelsea, Man City & Arsenal, Everton could well be the ‘dark horse’ in the race for a Champions League place this year.

The Toffees look well drilled and a hard team to break down which makes their FA Cup clash with Chelsea in a fortnights time even more exciting.

If the Blues can get past Emma Hayes’ team in that fixture, then the football world will have to take note and consider Krik’s side a real challenger this term.

Player of the Match

Hayley Raso (Everton)

Embed from Getty Images

The Australian international joined the Toffees from Brisbane Roar in the summer and was at the heart of all of Everton’s attacking play today at Walton Hall Park.

She came close to bagging her first goal for her new club inside 10 minutes of play and with performances like today, her first strike in English football won’t be far away.

What's next for Everton?

The Blues host WSL Champions Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter final after the international break before travelling to the midlands to face newly promoted Aston Villa on Sunday 4th October.

What's next for Tottenham?

Spurs have the tough task of trying to stop in-form North London rivals, Arsenal in their FA Cup quarter final on the 26th September. A week later Amoros and Hills’ side travel up to the North West to face last seasons runners up, Manchester City.