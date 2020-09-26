Everton FC Women vs Chelsea FA Cup quarterfinal preview: Kick-off time, team news, predicted line-ups, ones to watch, and how to watch

Chelsea will travel to Everton on Sunday, September 27th with high hopes to reach the semifinal in the FA Cup.

It will be an exciting battle since the two Women's Super Leagues teams haven't faced each other in almost 20 months.

The match will be played at Goodison Park and it kick offs at 13:00 BST.

Everton Team news

Everton Head Coach Willie Kirk mentioned that they didn't have a full squad training until Friday this week due to players have been away for international duties;

"If we didn't have that problem, it would mean we didn't have players of an international standard. It's a challenge we're used to."

"We have kept in touch with the players while they've been away, so it's not like they've completely forgotten about Everton. I think two training sessions before the game is enough to get us where we need to be."

"A lot of the players have had successful international matches – personal performances and team results."

"They will come back in a good place, while the players that have been here at USM Finch Farm have trained really well."

Chelsea Team News

Defender Hannah Blundell expressed her confidence on the club's website about her team's abilities to reach the semifinal despite the international break that has been;

"Even though there has been an international break, there have been more numbers in training than usual because some players didn't have duty. The girls that went away came back mid-week, so we've had a solid amount of time to work on things for Sunday."

"Our coaching staff are great. I always feel like we are really well prepared before any match. It doesn't matter that we haven't played Everton for a while because the staff do all their analysis to prepare us and then it's up to us players to carry out the game plan with whatever that may be."

Predicted line-ups

Everton: McIver, Wold, Turner, Christansen, Magill, Sörensen, Raso, Graham, Finnigan, Clemaron and Sevecke.

Chelsea: Telford, Blundell, Bright, Eriksson, Andersson, Reiten, Ji, Harder, Kirby, Kerr and England.

Ones to watch

Everton come from a really good start of the WSL with two wins; 1-0 vs Tottenham and 4-0 vs Bristol City. With those wins, they have got their goalscoring going.

Everton have strengthened their squad with two Denmark internationals, and Nicolina Sörensen was the one showing off immediately by linking up delicately with Izzy Christiansen who secured the win vs Spurs in the first round. In the second round when Everton won against Bristol, France international Valerie Gauvin introduced herself by scoring her first goal in England.

The Blues from London have a squad full of familiar names. After a draw in the first round vs Manchester United they showed their strength in attacking vs Bristol where Chelsea had nine different goalscorers in a 9-0 win home at Kingsmeadow.

The last goal of the game ended up in the back of the net after a nice link-up between Denmark international and captain Pernille Harder and Australian international Sam Kerr. With a significant no-look-pass from the Dane from just outside the box, Harder found Kerr who didn't make any mistake and put the ball into the goal. Maybe Harder is the key to get Kerr's goalscoring going?

Previous meetings

Chelsea and Everton did not go up against each other during last season. For the first scheduled meeting back in December, the game was postponed because of a frozen pitch at Walton Hall Park, and then the two sides were not able to play each other since the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

In the 2018/19 season the two sides were up against each other three times. All of them resulted in Chelsea as victors. Last time they played was February 3rd 2019 when Chelsea won 2-0 after goals from Drew Spence and Hannah Blundell. Everton will certainly want revenge from previous meetings.

How to watch

Both clubs will stream the match live on their websites and Chelsea's app The 5th Stand. For Everton fans, it will require a free membership on their website.

The match will also be live-streamed on the FA Player.