Blackpool vs Lincoln City preview: How to watch, team news, predicted line-ups and ones to watch

As the transfer window enters its final week, managers across the country are scrambling to assemble the final pieces to their squad sized puzzles. Hoping to create a successful side for the season ahead.

In EFL League One, teams require different purchases based on how they've started the first few games.

One of this weekend's home sides Blackpool have made an addition in defence this week in order to rectify their indifferent start. Whilst their opponents Lincoln City will feel that their current squad are enough following a flawless league campaign thus far.

Story behind the game

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley will be hoping that they can bounce back from last weekend's defeat away at Gillingham. The 2-0 loss was their second league defeat in three, with Plymouth Argyle on the opening day being the other. The Tangerines came into the season with high expectations, so will want to get a run going soon to put themselves at the right end of the table.

Meanwhile, Lincoln boss Michael Appleton will be thrilled with how his side have started the season, with wins over Oxford United, MK Dons and Charlton Athletic. The most recent 2-0 win over the Addicks was a solid performance, where they withstood plenty of pressure. A top half finish was the likely goal before the opening day, but if this form continues, fans may begin to set their sights on an unexpected promotion push.

These sides did manage to meet twice last season before the league was curtailed, with both sides winning their home tie. In fact it was almost a year ago to the day that Lincoln came to Bloomfield Road for Appleton's first game in charge. A slow start from the Imps meant that they ended up losing 2-1, but they have come a long way since then, and would now consider themselves favourites for this game.

Team news

Critchley has said that midfielder Matty Virtue-Thick will be unavailable for Saturday's game, as he nurses an injury. As well as this, winger Sulley Kaikai is a doubt as he is fighting to be fit for the game. In positive news, a debut could be handed to Jordan Gabriel following his arrival this week.

Meanwhile, Appleton remains without forward Callum Morton for a number of weeks, meaning that he could hand a first start to Brennan Johnson, who received a Wales call up in the week. Another U21 call up also came for full-back Aaron Lewis, who is awaiting his first appearance of the season due to injury recovery.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted Line-up

Blackpool:

(4-3-3) Maxwell, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Nottingham, Mitchell, Ward, Robson, Anderson, Hamilton, Yates, Lubala

Lincoln City:

(4-3-3) Palmer, Eyoma, Jackson, Montsma, Roughan, Jones, Bridcutt, McGrandles, Anderson, Hopper, Grant

Key Clashes

Jordan Gabriel v Jorge Grant

Blackpool may integrate their new right-back Jordan Gabriel straight into the starting line-up, as the signing from Nottingham Forest already has some match experience this season. He appeared in the EFL Cup for Forest, as well starting their opening league game, so will be plenty ready for Saturday's game. He will likely come up against Lincoln's vice-captain Jorge Grant, who has had an exceptional start to the season. He has dictated the play as well showing an attacking threat, bagging himself a goal and assist in their win over Charlton. So it will be interesting to see how he does against this highly-rated defender.

CJ Hamilton v Sean Roughan

Blackpool have only managed two goals in the league so far, but both of them have come from winger CJ Hamilton. The former Mansfield Town man is playing at this level for the first time in his career, so will be aiming to prove that he can cope against League One opposition. Looking to halt his influence will be 17-year-old Sean Roughan, who only began his career a few weeks ago. The junior left-back signed a professional contract in the summer, and has since started all three of Lincoln's league games. He has impressed in every single one, which is a run that he'll be looking to continue as the season goes on.

Embed from Getty Images

What the managers have said

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley spoke to the club's media, highlighting his desire for the team to return to winning ways. He said:

“We want to improve on what we did last weekend. There were some positives to take, so I'm hoping we can implement them and get a positive result on Saturday.”

“They've (Lincoln) had a really good start to the season and are in form, so it'll be a tough test for us.”

In the other dugout, Lincoln manager Michael Appleton has expressed his delight on his side's start to local journalists, but aims for improvements. He said:

“I am delighted with our performances and the results, but as a group we are just starting out.”

“We are nowhere near where we would like to be, and I don't mean that in a disrespectful way.”

“This is the start and hopefully we will become successful over the next few years. We have a lot of young players who will play their part in that.”

How to Watch

The game is available to watch on both Blackpool and Lincoln's relevant iFollow links, which can be accessed through the club websites.