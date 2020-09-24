Cheltenham Town vs Grimsby Town preview: Team news, predicted lineups, how to watch and ones to watch

Cheltenham Town take on Grimsby Town at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium tomorrow looking to build on last weekend's 3-0 win at Tranmere Rovers.

The two sides have met 14 times previously, both taking five wins each and the last time the clubs met was in a 0-0 draw at Blundell Park in November 2019.​​​​

Team news

Cheltenham have three players doubtful for Saturday's match at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium.

Loanee Elliot Bonds looks set to sit out along with Dan Bowry, while Sean Long has missed the start of the season so Matty Blair could continue at right wing-back.

Manager Mike Duff was impressed with the performance last time out, so will be reluctant to change a winning team too much.

Grimsby will be without James Hanson and Luke Waterfall. Ira Jackson and Alhagi Sisay are short of match fitness and Matthew Pollock is also a doubt.

Ian Holloway has confirmed that Luke Hendrie will make the squad on Saturday, but a start is unlikely. Ludvig Ohman misses out through suspension, with Bilel Mohsni likely to replace him.

Holloway will want to get a decent result to get Grimsby's season up and running, especially after losing the opening two games without finding the back of the net. A growing injury list is not helping the situation.

Predicted line-ups

Cheltenham Town (3-5-2)

Griffiths, Raglan, Tozer, Freestone, Blair, Hussey, Sercombe, Azaz, Thomas, Williams, May.

Grimsby Town (4-2-3-1)

McKeown, Hewitt, Mohsni, Idehen, Preston, Taylor, Rose, Edwards, Williams, Tilley, Gibson.

Ones to watch

After a clean sheet in their drubbing of Tranmere Rovers in their last match, The Robins' Charlie Raglan and Chris Hussey were both selected in the League Two team of the week.

However, Alfie May looks a constant threat at this level and with Grimsby's defensive frailties, this could just be the game for May to ignite his season.

For The Mariners, Bilel Mohsni and Duncan Idehen will be vital at centre-back.

A 4-0 loss to Salford City was harsh on Town, who conceded three penalties but on the balance of the match, things were pretty even and they could have easily been 2-0 up before Salford City opened the scoring.

If Luke Hendrie makes the squad, he could make a big difference. However, a strong defensive display is long overdue.

How to watch

You can watch this game via the official iFollow channels. 'iFollow Mariners' (Grimsby Town) and 'iFollow Robins' (Cheltenham Town) for £10 in the UK.