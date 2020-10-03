The five key quotes from Nuno Espirito Santo's pre-Fulham press conference

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to end a three-match losing run on Sunday as they face bottom side Fulham at Molineux.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side were disappointing as they were defeated 4-0 by West Ham last Sunday and have not won since the opening day.

Fulham are also in a bad run of form with the Whites losing 3-0 twice this week, to Aston Villa in the Premier League and Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Nuno discussed Sunday's game with wolves.co.uk, as well as last week's disappointment, the transfer window and Jonny's recovery.

On the West Ham defeat

Nuno suffered his heaviest loss in the Molineux hot seat at the London Stadium last week, with the Wolves manager keen to bounce back from the disappointment.

“We learnt a lot of things. We didn’t perform well. West Ham were better organised than us. We didn’t defend well as a team, we made mistakes that punished us," Nuno said.

Embed from Getty Images

“Unfortunately, I think we’ve played a lot of times bad, more than any of us would want. But it’s about sustaining our performances.

“There are a lot of things we need to improve on for Sunday – more focus, better on duels. West Ham were sharper than us, were faster than us, faster on the duels and the second balls, we were not able to be creative and we defended bad.”

On Fulham

Nuno's Wolves were promoted alongside Fulham in 2018, but both enjoyed contrasting first seasons in the top flight.

While Wolves qualified for Europe, the Whites were relegated, but bounced back to win the play-off final last campaign.

The Wolves boss reflected on their last Premier League season together, and praised his opposite number, Scott Parker, for his work last season.

Embed from Getty Images

“It’s difficult to compare [Wolves and Fulham], it’s two different situations. We got promoted in the same season and were able to establish ourselves, Fulham didn’t achieve that, but bounced back immediately after.

“They are back and what I see now is a good team, good players and it’ll require a lot from us.

“Scott did amazing last season with the way he prepared his team and he’s in the process. Everybody has to learn and fast. This is the job of the manager. We are focused on us because we have enough troubles – problems to solve."

On his tactical approach

With Wolves suffering a bruising defeat in London last week, Nuno refuted suggestions he would produce a tactical overhaul on Sunday.

“We have to play the game like we always do. It’s another game in front of us a new challenge. We have to perform, play good, and the players must improve.

“Honestly, it’s been different for everybody and it’ll require more work because we have less time. My job mainly this week is to improve the performance and level of players.”

On the transfer window

With the transfer window open until Monday, there still could be time for players to move in and out of Molineux.

According to The Athletic, Wolves' last deals will involve Ruben Vinagre moving to Olympiakos, while Rayan Ait Nouri will come in from Angers.

Embed from Getty Images

“As long as the transfer window is open, you have to know anything can happen. We need to react and we know on the last day things move, but we’re not anticipating anything, but always knowing anything can happen.

“I am happy with what we’ve done. We’ve been able to react well and we’ve been able to bring players in that we think can bring us different things.

“At the same time, we’re still in the process. It’s not finished. When it’s finished, then we can do a proper analysis.

“I’ll be glad when it’s finished. I think all the managers have been asking when the start the competition that the transfer window can be closed. Due to the pandemic everything has changed, so it’s not good for all the managers.”

On Jonny's rehab

Wing back Jonny has been out of action since tearing his ACL in the Europa League win against Olympiakos in August.

The injury will keep the Spanish international out until 2021, but Nuno confirmed his rehabilitation programme is progressing well.

Embed from Getty Images

“We have some issues still to attend. Players that are recovering, players that had knocks in the previous games, so we still have tomorrow to determine who is going to be in the squad.

“Jonny is doing well. He never quite stopped in terms of muscular work that he has to do, to avoid decompensating both legs.

“He’s been working very hard and is doing OK, but these things take a lot of time, so it’s about being patient, doing the right things, not rushing, because a mistake in this moment of rehabilitation can delay his return and what we want is Jonny to come back as soon as possible.”