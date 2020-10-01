Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers will look to bounce back from last week's hammering at West Ham United as they host struggling new boys Fulham at Molineux on Sunday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side suffered their worst defeat since September 2016 at the London Stadium last weekend, losing 4-0 to the Hammers and stretching their losing run to three games.

Fulham have endured an awful start to their season, with defeats to Arsenal, Leeds United and Aston Villa putting the Whites bottom of the Premier League table.

Unlike Wolves, Scott Parker's side were in action in midweek as they lost 3-0 to Championship side Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

Team news

With both sides coming into the game off the back of heavy defeats, it's expected that both will make changes for Sunday's game.

For Wolves, this will likely mean a start in midfield for Leander Dendoncker and a return for Daniel Podence, who missed last week's defeat through an unspecified knock.

Embed from Getty Images

The winger has been included in Portugal's squad for next week's fixtures against Spain, France and Sweden, indicating a return to fitness for the former Olympiacos man.

It is unknown if wing back Marcal is 100% fit, but Nuno will want the Brazilian available with Ruben Vinagre looking likely to leave for Olympiakos, as per The Athletic.

Only Michael Hector started both of Fulham's 3-0 defeats this week, but none of Parker's players staked a claim for a starting berth with two below-par performances.

New signings Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina look set to miss out through knocks, while former Wolves favourite Ivan Cavaleiro looks set to start against his old club for the first time.

Embed from Getty Images

Predicted line-ups

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio; Saiss, Coady, Boly; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Podence.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Areola; Odoi, Hector, Ream, Bryan; Anguissa, Cairney; Cavaleiro, Reid, Lookman; Mitrovic.

Ones to watch

Adama Traore hasn't yet hit last season's heights this campaign, but will fancy himself against a Fulham backline that have conceded 10 goals in their three Premier League games.

The Spaniard will look to rekindle his partnership with Raul Jimenez, who failed to score for the first time in the Premier League this season against West Ham.

For Fulham, Ivan Cavaleiro will look to show his former teammates what they are missing, while Aleksandar Mitrovic has always tended to play well against Wolves in recent years.

Previous meeting

The sides last met in the penultimate game of the 2018-19 season, where Wolves beat Fulham 1-0 to seal a seventh-placed finish in their first season back in the top flight.

Embed from Getty Images

Leander Dendoncker volleyed home Matt Doherty's cross in the 75th minute to confirm Wolves' highest league finish since 1979-80, which translated into a Europa League place when Manchester City beat Watford in the 2019 FA Cup final two weeks later.

You have to go all the way back to April 1985 to find Fulham's last league win at Molineux, where the Whites beat relegated Wolves 4-0 in a Division Two affair.

How to watch

The game kicks off at 2 pm on Sunday and is live on Sky Sports Premier League.