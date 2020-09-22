Top 5: Conor Coady games for Wolves

Wolves captain Conor Coady racked up his 200th league game for the club in Monday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City.

The 27-year-old, who signed from Huddersfield Town in 2015 for £2m, is now the club's longest serving player after the departure of Matt Doherty last month.

In addition to his double century of league games, Coady has racked up an additional 38 appearances in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League for Wolves, and has missed just four first team games in all competitions since the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo in 2017.

With that said, what better time to look back at five of the England international's greatest Wolves appearances?

5) Blackburn 1-2 Wolves, 8 August 2015

One of Coady's best appearances in old gold and black came in his very first.

A month after signing for Kenny Jackett's side, the Liverpool academy graduate started alongside Kevin McDonald in central midfield, the position he had played for the entirety of his career.

Despite being deployed as the deeper of the two midfielders, Coady managed to grab an assist as his deft header found Benik Afobe, who opened the scoring at Ewood Park.

With a rare goal involvement and three points on his debut, Coady impressed the 3,000 fans who travelled to Lancashire for the season opener.

4) Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolves, 6 October 2018

The trip to Selhurst Park was just Coady's ninth Premier League appearance, but the Wolves captain put in a performance of a seasoned veteran.

Nuno's side was on a five-match unbeaten run before they headed to Palace, and Coady and co's defensive display coupled with a Matt Doherty finish ensured that five became six.

The game was extra special for Coady as he attracted praise, and talk of a first England call up, on Match of the Day.

"Coady's reading of game was excellent, wanting to play out, very confident with the ball, not panicking. He wanted to stay calm and had a good reading of the game," said Alan Shearer on the programme.

While the Wolves skipper would have to wait nearly two years for his England debut, his performance at Selhurst Park opened many people's eyes to the quality and leadership he possesses.

3) Wolves 1-0 Middlesbrough, 5 August 2017

It's no exaggeration to say that Wolves' opening game of the 2017/18 season, combined with the pre-season before it, changed Coady's career for good.

Under previous managers Jackett, Walter Zenga and Paul Lambert, Coady had been used as a bit-part utility man, filling in as a holding midfielder or sometimes even at right-back.

That stopped in the summer of 2017. New Wolves manager Nuno saw Coady as a key figure in his preferred 3-4-3 formation, sitting in the centre of the back three, mopping up any attacks and distributing the ball to wide men to get his team on the front foot.

Coady was deployed in this role, and given the captain's armband, for the first time for the visit of Middlesbrough, who were the pre-season favourites for Championship promotion.

A 33rd minute Leo Bonatini goal saw Garry Monk's side off and set Wolves on their way to promotion at the end of the campaign.

Coady has only missed one league game since, a 4-0 win at Burton in the same season after picking up a red card three days previously.

2) Wolves 1-0 Olympiakos, 6 August 2020

In the 2019-20 season, Wolves reached Europe for the first time in 40 years, and found themselves in a last 16 tie against Olympiakos after beating Espanyol 6-3 on aggregate in the round of 32.

Having led Wolves out to a 1-1 draw in Athens in March, Coady and his team had to wait five months for the return leg due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Molineux, an early Raul Jimenez penalty gave Wolves the lead on the night and on aggregate, which Nuno's side held onto thanks to resolute defending from Coady and his backline coupled with two brilliant Rui Patricio saves.

For Coady, the game cemented his status as a true Wolves great with the skipper leading Wanderers from 15th place in the Championship to a European quarter-final in just over three years.

1) Bolton 0-4 Wolves, 21 April 2018

Coady's greatest Wolves moment unquestionably came at the Macron Stadium in front of almost 6,000 travelling fans.

With Wolves only needing a draw against struggling Bolton to secure the Championship title, goals from Barry Douglas, Afobe (from a Coady through ball) and Diogo Jota meant Nuno's side had the famous trophy in their grasp.

The icing on the title-winning cake came when Jota was fouled in the area on 66 minutes, and the ball was handed to Coady to open his league account for the club at the 120th time of asking.

With his first shot of the season, Coady sent Jak Alnwick the wrong way to spark pandemonium behind the goal and to ensure that he would lift the Championship trophy in Wolves' final home game of the season.

With such an unlikely goalscorer capping off a near-perfect season, Coady's penalty provides the defining image of his five years in Wolverhampton.