Where and when are Manchester City's players on international duty 

With league action now on hold for two weeks, international football takes centre stage, with friendlies, World Cup qualifiers and Nations League group stage action taking place across the globe.

As a result, 11 members from Manchester City's first team have been selected to represent their respected nations and here is when are where they will be featuring over the coming break.

England - Kyle Walker

With Phil Foden unselected and Raheem Sterling ruled out through injury, Walker is the only City man selected in the England squad as they face a busy upcoming week.

Walker's side will first face off with rivals, Wales in a friendly on Thursday the 8th before turning their eyes to competitive football, hosting both Belgium on the 11th and Denmark on the 14th in the Nations League group stage.

Spain - Rodrigo, Ferran Torres & Eric Garcia

Like their City teammate Walker, the Blues' Spanish trio of Rodri, Torres and Garcia will play a friendly before two Nations League group games. First, their friendly will take place on Wednesday the 7th against Portugal, followed by two competitive group games against Switzerland on the 10th and Ukraine on the 13th.

Portugal - Bernardo Silva, Joao Cancelo & Ruben Dias

The previous three will be facing another trio of their teammates as Silva, Cancelo and Dias have been selected ahead of Portugal's meeting with Spain this week. The Portuguese will then also head into Nations League action to take on France on the 11th and Sweden on the 14th.

Belgium - Kevin De Bruyne

City's star man will kick off his international excursion with a friendly against the Ivory Coast on the 8th of October, before heading into Nations League action against teammate, Walker's England on the 11th and Iceland on the 14th.

Netherlands - Nathan Ake

New blue, Ake will first set his eyes on a friendly with Mexico on the 7th of October, and will then like the rest of his selected teammates head into Nations League action against Bosnia & Herzegovina on the 11th and Italy on the 14th.

Brazil - Ederson

The City shot-stopper has a slightly different schedule than those already mentioned, as his Brazil side face Bolivia on the 10th of October and Peru on the 14th in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Algeria - Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez and his Algerian teammates will take part in two international friendlies over the next week, firstly against Nigeria on the 9th of this month followed by a clash with Mexico on the 13th.