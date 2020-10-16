Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United Preview: How to watch, kick off time, team news, predicted line ups and ones to watch.

Wolves look to continue their winning ways after beating Fulham before the international break. Wolves have been inconsistent this season so far and they will be looking to continue going forward, in an attempt to climb up the table.

Wolves face a Leeds side who have been flying high since gaining promotion to the Premier League last season, gaining seven points from their first four games leaving them in eighths position, with wins against Fulham and Sheffield United and a draw against Manchester City.

With both’s sides capable of playing fast flowing, explosive football we could be in for a game full of fireworks on the return from international football.

Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers will almost be at full strength for this game, as it has been revealed that Marcal is back to full fitness and can come back into the side to fill in for the injured Jonny, who is still out for a number of weeks.

It is likely that Wolves will only make one change to the squad that faced Fulham before the international break. Marcal is likely to come back into the side for Max Kilman, which will enable Romain Saiss to play in his more natural position at centre back.

Their opponents, Leeds United come into the game with their squad almost fully fit. Pablo Hernandez being fit is a massive boost for Leeds in this game, as he will offer a lot going forward in terms of creating chances against a solid Wolves defence. Raphinha should also be involved in the squad for the first time after signing for The Peacocks earlier this month.

On the other hand, Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente are both doubts for the game as they have both picked up groin injuries whilst on international duty.

Following scans the club have confirmed that Llorente will face up to three weeks on the sides lines.

Former Wolves man Helder Costa has been playing regularly for Leeds, and has been influential in their success so far this season. Having lit up the Molineux when first arriving on loan from Benfica, Costa moved to the midlands full time for a fee of close to £15 million where he spent three years at the Molineux, helping Wolves gain promotion to the Premier League.



Predicted Line Up

Wolves (3-4-3): Patricio, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Neto, Jimenez, Podence.

Leeds United (4-1-4-1): Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Costa, Hernandez, Klich, Alioski, Bamford.

Previous Meeting

The last time Wolves and Leeds United met, Wolves came out the victors winning 3 goals to nil with goals from Romain Saiss, Willy Boly and Benik Afobe.

Wolves beat Leeds convincingly away at Elland road, as new signing at the time Beink Afobe scored his first goal for Wolves. It was this win that propelled Wolves to the top of the table and gave them the confidence and momentum that they needed to push on and gain promotion to the Premier League.

The result might be different this time out however, as Leeds United have Marcelo Bielsa in charge who could mastermind a result against Nuno Espirito Santo’s very well drilled side.

How to watch

The game kicks off at 8pm on Monday 19th October and will be available to watch on Sky Sports.