Classic Encounter: Wolves 6-2 Newcastle

Wolverhampton Wanderers host Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, looking to earn three consecutive Premier League victories following 1-0 victories' over Fulham and Leeds United.

With no Premier League victories at home over the Magpies since 1977, VAVEL travel back to 1992 when Wolves earned a 6-2 victory over Newcastle.

Two teams not enjoying their greatest of seasons

It was a cold damp evening of the 31st March 1992, which ended with a scoreline that could have easily been interpreted as an April Fool's joke.

The Molineux was undergoing redevelopment after a financial influx from Sir Jack Hayward, a Molineux unrecognisable to the one seen today.

The then Wolves boss Graham Turner, having helped with the club's rise from the dreary depths of the fourth tier, was having a turbulent season in the then English Second Division.

Newcastle United were not having the best of seasons themselves, languishing around the bottom part of the division. Legendary striker Kevin Keegan was in the hot seat, having only been instated a month ago.

The men from Tyneside still had a strong side though, featuring the likes of Micky Quinn, Steve Watson and Lee Clark.

An unexpected result with an unexpected hero

Since this game, Wolves have only managed to score a total of six goals in one match on three separate occasions. They had only scored three goals in the last 5 home games as well.

Historically, the fixture has tended to end in more low scoring draws, with many wins only requiring one or two goals. So a 6-2 result was definitely not expected to be on the cards!

A lot of attention was on the Wolves fan favourite forward Steve Bull, but it was his partner Andy Mutch who went on to take the glory. Mutch was struggling for form that season, so hitting a hat-trick was a welcome boost of confidence for him.

It was to be one of the best games for Wolves that season, especially from an attacking perspective. In comparison to the flowing football played by today's side, the goals were not exactly 'easy on the eye'. However, no Wolves fan would be disappointed with scoring six goals in one match, regardless of how 'pretty' they were.

Within the first 11 minutes, Wolves were 2-0 up thanks to two goals from Mutch, one via a deflected shot and one via a close-range header. In response, Quinn latched onto a ball to knock it over a helpless Mike Stowell in goal for the Wanderers, in what may have been ruled out for offside if 'Video Assistant Referee' were available at the time.

Steve Bull then provided an assist for Tom Bennett, who poked it home to make it 3-1. Bennett was bossing the midfield at the time, running the men in black and white ragged. Following that, Wolves came close with further chances in quick succession, with Kevin Brock hitting the woodwork.

A second-half of even more goals

The second half started great for the men in old gold with Paul Cook making it 4-1 with an angled shot. Newcastle did not give up and struck back midway through the half with Gavin Peacock losing his marker Keith Downing to make it 4-2.

Nearing the end of the game, Mutch completed his hat-trick scoring with a deflected free-kick, leaving the United keeper Tommy Wright with no chance. It is fair to say the Wolves forward had no qualms with claiming the goal as his own!

Of course, it would have been strange for Wolves to have scored six goals without the man from Tipton getting in on the action. A tidy finish from a tight angle saw Bull make it six.