Eddie Nketiah: How high is his ceiling?

Eddie Nketiah netted his tenth senior goal for Arsenal last night against Dundalk in the Europa League. The question for him and for every Arsenal fan as experienced striker Alexandre Lacazette struggles to find form - can Eddie become the 'man' and Arsenal's first choice number 9.

Built in the mould of a traditional fox in the box much like Gary Lineker and Franis Jeffers of the past - Eddie Nketiah is not the typical striker that Arsenal have had in the past.

It remains to be said there is much room for improvement in his game in terms of his hold-up and link-up play if he is to be first choice at Arsenal.

Much like we have seen with Harry Kane at Tottenham this season - that is possible.

The fellow English striker has come on leaps and bounds in terms of his link-up play and passing range. So Arsenal should not be too worried that Nketiah does not excel in this side of his game.

Age on his side

The fact of the matter is, that Eddie has what lots of other young strikers who do well at youth level and make the step up to senior level struggle to bring with them.

The ability to score goals, His ability to be in the right place at the right time is an asset that Arsenal should be desperate to hold onto.

The talent is definitely there in the young English forward but does his style suit the style of that of a club like Arsenal?

Many Arsenal fans would argue no - Folarin Balogun is someone within the club who is seen to have a much higher ceiling than Nketiah.

On the one hand however, as Lacazette and Aubameyang age - it leaves a gaping hole to fill at Arsenal - something that might need to be filled not only by 2 alternate direct replacements but a multitude of youngsters.

Nketiah can be amongst the replacements alongside the highly-rated Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Reiss Nelson and Folarin Balogun.

Nketiah has a chance heading into Christmas this year. Alexandre Lacazette is truly struggling after racing to a great start to the season - he is struggling to cement his place as the starting number 9.

Whilst Martinelli is still out until seemingly the new year - Eddie is the number one contender to replace Lacazette.

A man in-form

Following his 88th minute goal against Turkey for England's U21s - Nketiah became the leading England U21 goalsorer ahead of the likes of Alan Shearer, Tammy Abraham and Harry Kane.

This is an impressive record and deserves some praise - but now is time he brings his Under-21 form regularly into senior level football.

For Nketiah to fit into a team like Arsenal, being a 'fox in the box' may not be enough.

To be a starting number 9 at a big club you need to be a well-rounded footballer. To achieve this, he must work on his hold up and link up play but this shouldn't be something that worries Arsenal or Mikel Arteta.

As shown with so many strikers in the past they can take a few years before becoming the finished article.

As Arsene Wenger put it: 'At 23 years of age... you have a player. But until 23, he may go up and down!'.

The young striker has two more years before he reaches that age and much like the rest of the Hale End lads who have recently broke into the first team - give them time until that point until we decide whether they are good enough or not!