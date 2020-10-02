Arsene Wenger's three greatest moments as Arsenal manager

22 years is a long time to make memories but some special moments give us goosebumps even many years later.

Although it was a challenging task to do, we selected Arsene Wenger's top three moments of his reign as Arsenal manager.

3 - Arsenal 3-2 Hull City

Nine long years without a trophy, almost a decade and everyone thought that Wenger was finished, he could not renew but then came the 2013-2014 FA Cup Final against Hull City.

Arsenal fans started to see their dreams crumble as Hull got off to a two goal lead in just under eight minutes.

The Gunners saving grace Santi Cazorla, the Spanish magician put Arsenal on the board with a superb free-kick goal, and Laurent Koscielny equalized sending the game to extra time.

Enter Aaron Ramsey, Arsenal's player of the season who got a superb backheel pass from Olivier Giroud and put it in the net with a nice touch.

This was one of the most emotional wins of Arsene Wenger's Arsenal and though many argue that Arsene should have left back then on a high, this win secured him a three-year extension for the joy of many fans.

Embed from Getty Images

2 - The second double in 2002

Winning the domestic double is no easy feat and do it twice is something that very few managers accomplished in English football.

In the 2001-2002 season, The Gunners were off to a mediocre start winning just five of their first twelve games which was a disappointing result given the strength of the squad with new acquisitions like Sol Campbell.

With Robert Pires in his prime, Thiery Henry coming close to his, this was probably the most exciting Arsenal side in recent memory.

After the bumpy start, the team took off and went unbeaten in their last 21 games including a 12 game winning streak in their last 12 games.

The last game of course was against their biggest rival at the time, Manchester United, whom they beat thanks to a goal from Sylvain Wiltord - is there a better way to seal a domestic double?

1 - The Invincibles season

There are many great moments to be found during Arsene's tenure at Arsenal but an unbeaten season is arguably the greatest.

Wenger got a lot of heat from the media for saying: "It's not impossible to go through the season unbeaten and I can't see why it's shocking to say that," back in 2002 after their best start to a season ever.

Of course later that season the team lost and Wenger was ridiculed for this statement - but the next season Arsene made showed the critics how it's done- 38 played, won 24, drawn 12 lost zero!

The perfect season a team that went down as one of the greatest of all time in English football.

Yes, you can say that there were lots of draws, you can say that it was not the biggest total points tally, you can even say that winning a treble is a bigger achievement but the fact remains, that no one could repeat this feat ever since.

That golden trophy is what warms every Arsenal fan's heart, it is the most memorable moment of Arsene's career and something distinguishes The Gunners from every other team.

Embed from Getty Images